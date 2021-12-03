Balderson joins newly established Congressional FFA Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) joined the newly established Congressional FFA Caucus, an informal group of Members of Congress dedicated to issues aimed at preparing the next generation of agriculture leaders and students for career success in agriculture, food, natural resources, and related fields.

“The FFA plays a critical role in preparing young people for success in their careers and in life,” said Balderson. “Joining the Congressional FFA Caucus offers members a unique opportunity to support the advancement of this remarkable organization and to share the positive difference its members and alumni have made in their local communities and on our economy.”

The bipartisan FFA Caucus will work to raise awareness about the National FFA and to advocate for policies to advance the organization.

“Ohio FFA is excited to support the newest caucus in Congress that will advance the continual representation of agricultural education and support the next generation of careers in the agricultural industry,” said Jacob Zajkowski, President of the Ohio FFA Association. “We are pleased to see the establishment of this caucus and look forward to working with Representative Balderson and others to advocate on behalf of Ohio’s 25,000+ members.”

In addition to the Congressional FFA Caucus, Congressman Balderson is Ohio’s only member of the House Agriculture Committee. Earlier this year, Balderson cosponsored H.Res. 150, celebrating “National FFA Week” and recognizing the role of the National FFA Organization in developing our next generation of leaders.

The National FFA Organization is a congressionally chartered school-based national youth leadership organization of more than 735,000 student members across 8,817 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

