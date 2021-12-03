Meetings, events

• Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School is in need of mentors for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Ohio program. They currently have no mentors. If you are interested, contact Jordan Smith, match support specialist, at 740-369-2447 or jsmith@bbbscentralohio.org.

• Pines Christian Church Nativity display, Saturday Dec, 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The free event features a thousand Nativity displays, music, cookie buffet and beverages. Plus, children’s activities as well. Location is 6775 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. • The Woodard Opera House in Mount Vernon will host a “Holiday Extravaganza” on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Special guests include the Frozen Sisters, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

• The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will meet for a work session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the high school library to review candidates for appointment to the Cardington-Lincoln Local School Board.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

