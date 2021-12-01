Food pantries visit Chester Arbor

Meeting in November, members of Chester Arbor welcomed as guests representatives from the county food pantries.

The IMPACT activity the Arbor completed allowed them to present all the pantries in the county a sum of $250 to furnish the needs of their individual pantries.

During this meeting, a purpose was established for the Arbor, “In which we strive to unite, serve and set an example for our community.”

Officers for the coming year were elected and they are Rita Barton, president; Deb Noll, vice president; Lisa Hull, secretary; Kevin Evans, treasurer; Jim Osborn and Bret Foster, co- chaplains and Linda Ruehrmund, publicity.

Mike Wilson was selected as the Community Volunteer Recipient for his work with the Ohio Historical Society. The group also discussed support of the Mount Gilead School Food Project, helping with Dixie Shinaberry’s Christmas tree project and plans for Meals on Wheels Christmas remembrances.

The Arbor also plans to adopt a family for Christmas from each of the county schools.

Noll will be preparing a newsletter with updates of its activities and will be sent to each of the Arbor members.

The next meeting is Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Edison Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Pictured are members of the Morrow County Food pantry recognized during the recent meeting of Chester Arbor. Seated, from left: Loretta Martin, No Limits Outreach Center; Cheryl Burket, Cardington Community Food Pantry; Nicki Landfried and Lois Weston, representing Iberia Presbyterian Church Pantry. Standing: Judy and Don Perman, representing the North Woodbury Alliance Church; Teresa Shipman, Morrow County Food Pantry; Jackie Berry and Paul Dye No Limits Outreach Center; Suzanna Colegrove, representing the Edison Enterprise Baptist Church and Pat Maxwell, chairman of the food pantry program. Courtesy photo