Christmas in Cardington plans Dec. 9 events

Christmas in Cardington is set for Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5-9 p.m. Business open houses, Christmas characters, live Nativity, entertainment, lights in the park, Santa Claus and miniature train rides.

Although a shortened version was held last year due to COVID, the event sponsored by Friends of Cardington returns with a full schedule of events in which the village’s businesses also participate.

Santa will be greeting youngsters from the fire house and the area churches will present a live Nativity Scene in the park. Other events include live reindeer sponsored by FC Bank in their parking lot.

The Jenkins-Vaughan American Legion Post 97 hall will be the site of food served by Pals of Pirates and entertainment by two musical acts. Rides will be offered in a train set up on the vacant skate park and there will be a park light show.

Vendors will be offering Christmas and other items from the Rotary Building and horse drawn rides will be offered throughout the event. The Shelter House in the Community Park will be the home of The Grinch from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All businesses will be participating and the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library will be the site of story telling and craft displays.