MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

NOVEMBER TRANSACTIONS

61 East Noble Street, LLC to Nickells Construction, LLC, 61 Noble St., Marengo, $125.000.

John McFarland and Tiffany Loomis to Groovy Plants Ranch, LLC, 4160 CR 15, $450,000.

Heidi Perkins to Charles Mainous, 1100 CR 170, $155,000.

Michael and Brianne Williams to Scott and Whitney Darding, 4332 TR 259, $320.000.

Andrew and Rebekah Meyer to Brandon Ramey and Devon Bunyard, 33 CR 170, $215,000.

John Davis and Brandon Groves to Darrin Nolen and Zachary Goebel, 4960 TR 211, $525,000.

Heather Eurez to Jorge Mata and Luisa Saucedo, 5640 TR 213, $295,000.

Morrow Meadows Development Inc. to Joseph and Hilary Ostrom, 60 N. Hickory St., Marengo, $38,000.

Nicholas MacDonald to Terrance Woods, 2134 TR 136, $200,000.

Sarah Struck to Lea Ann Maceyko, 206 Marion St., North, Cardington, $99,000.

Paul O’Brien to Roberta Harruff, 513 Marion St., South, Cardington, $59,331.

Diana Baughman to Michael Marolt and Tara Marasco, 2557 CR 181, $112,000.

Reuben and SArah Schwartz to Owen Bump and Alexis Trubey, 215 Sandusky St., Chesterville, $189,900.

David Myers to James Watson, 5871 TR 86, $110,000.

Candlewood Lake Association to Matt and Melinda Slusher, Lots 76-78, $18,000.

Ronnie Hankins to Brenda Severance, Lot 144, $133,900.

Candace Wilson to Wilson and Melissa Forney, Lots 177-178, $10,000.

Cheryl Matthews to Nicacy, LLC, Lots 174-175, $40,000.

Kathryn Mann to Kevin and Stephanie Westerfeld, Lots 307-308, $22,000.

Linda Wonderley to Eilene Harris, Lot 86, $69,000.

Cecilia Guzzo, trustee, to Kevin Runyon and Rhonda Watt, Lot 140, $300,000.

Patricia Gordon to Brian and Dawna Lee, Lots 146-147, $12,000.

Glenn and Deborah Dupilka to Edward and Constance Tellings, Lot 281, $494,400.

Dan Miller to Ervin and Sarah Miller, 7440 CR 121, $125,000.

David Denman to Robert Simms and Kaila Melvin, 4304 CR 98, $137,500.

Derek Yeagley et al to Rodney and Melody Meade, TR 14, $$349,979.

Jennifer Levering to Karen Spires, 4558 SR 42, $50,000.

LPP Oil, LLC to Pettigrew Pumping Services, Inc. SR 95, $111,000.

Ronald Harper to M-K Realty LLC, 102 E. High St., Mount Gilead, $510,000.

Keith and Tammy McDiffitt to Timothy King, 5086 CR 237, $130,000.

365 Land, LLC to Jonathan and Tori Smith, CR 115, $72,000.

Bret Irons to Joy Currington, 283 Cedar St., Mount Gilead, $170,700.

H&H Rentals Ltd. to Karrie Hursey, 346 Lincoln Ave., Mount Gilead, $110,000.

Seycheles Ltd. to Jonathan and Cherry Gomez-Rivera, 337 High St., Mount Gilead, $116,000.

Daniel Campbell to Michelle Weaver, 236 Lincoln Ave., Mount Gilead, $145,000.

H&H Rentals Ltd. to Michael Hunt and Angela Johnson, 116 E. Marion St., $145,700.

Tiffany Hasenkamp to Eric and Julie Pleasants, 2959 TR 20, $210,000.

Better Living Properties, LLC to Nelson Eckert, 2805 CR 26, $212,000.

Bruner Land Company Inc. Shawn and Michele Dennison 5135 CR 25, $249,900.

David Zimmer to FJB, LLC, 2954 CR 170, $210,000.

William Golsong to Justin and Melissa Kipp, 5618 TR 122, $305,000.

Kevin and Kellie Squires to Jonathon and Jaime Hakes, 2607 CR 184, $280,000.

Justin Skeens to Schwartz Quality Construction, LLC, 2464 CR 26, $155,000.

Kenneth Caudill et al to Joseph Conley, 2329 CR 170, $110,000.

Daniel Stout to Dustin Baugh and Brittney Alderman, 2751 TR 167, $275,000.

Robert Cosgrove to Timothy Stevens, 3047 CR 166, $325,000.

John and Valerie Morris to Steven Adkins, 3475 CR 168, $315,000.

Christopher McChesney to Randall and Dawn Colby, 3485 SR 529, $300,000.

Debra Bean to Dim Hass, 3055 CR 24, $140,536.

Kerry Fish to Steve and Melissa Coburn, 202 Mound St., Cardington, $104,900.

Stephen Spicer to Cari Ramey and Claudia Conway, 321 High St., Cardington, $157,000.

Robert Klinger to Rick Howell, 2942 SR 61, $230,000.

David Geary to Kory ad Christina Griffin, 9636 TR 48, $240,000.

Timothy and Lisa Burdine to Brian Coots, 6001 CR 37, $310,000.

Anthony and Sandra Christo to Jordan and Alyssa Engler, 8395 TR 56, $250,000.

Linda Bise to Nevan and Leah O’Donnell, 8949 CR 46, $184,900.

Chadd and Sherry Honeter to Thomas Kipfinger and Amy Adams, 4845 TR 48, $241,259.

Thomas Garverick to Amanda Myers, 5043 Donna Drive, Galion, $130,000.

Kate Michaels to Donald and Sherri Willison, 5900 CR 80, $250,000.

Robert Beck to Raymond and Susan Mullings, 7429 SR 42, $159,900.

Andrew Hardin to Lacy Derenburger, 2216 SR 229, $369,000.

Kenneth and Heidi Stuff to Justin Skeens and Laura Hamler, 2506 SR 229, $225,000.

Blythe Buurma to Jerese McMickle, 8035 SR 314, $175,000.

Hurdle Investments, LLC to William and Angela Drake, 7300 SR 61, $39,900.

Jordan Engler to Barbara Slade, 8355 SR 61, $138,000.

Tyler Newell and Courtney Sexton to Andrew and Ashley Jones, 2319 TR 151, $260,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

Source: Morrow County Auditor