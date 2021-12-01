Auditions announced for Palace’s ‘Back to the Eighties’

MARION — Palace Theatre Executive Director Kirk Detweiler announces auditions will be held in the May Pavilion for the junior stage production of “Back to the Eighties” on Dec. 14 and 15.

Director Emily Yaksic is seeking young performers ages 7 to 14 years to play a variety of leading and supporting characters in this time travelling comedy adventure stage play.

Those interested in auditioning may come either Tuesday, Dec. 14 or Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Auditioners are asked to come dressed in casual clothing and enter through the front Pavilion doors. During auditions, participants will be asked to recite a previously memorized monologue or poem.

Performance dates for “Back to the Eighties” are Feb. 18, 19, and 20, 2022. Ticket prices are $19 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and under. For additional information and to purchase tickets please contact the Palace box office by phone 740-383-2101 or online at www.marionpalace.org. Online ticketing fees apply.

The box office is located at 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.