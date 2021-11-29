MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Nov. 15-29

Scam claimed

A village woman said she has been scammed out of about $50,000 over the past three years by someone claiming she had won a prize money via email. She was advised to contact the Federal Trade Commission as it has a division that investigates scams.

Smoke in home

A report of a fire on South Delaware Street turned out to be smoke from a stove that set the alarms off.

Door open

A business owner on West High Street reported her back door open. There were no signs of damage or entry.

Theft from car

A resident on Douglas Street reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle that was parked on the street. A small amount of money was taken.

Man arrested

Following a domestic complaint at an East North Street residence, a man was arrested on an active warrant out of mayor’s court.

Citation

A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on Orchard Drive.

Drug charges

A man was cited for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia on North Main Street. Suspected methamphetamine was also collected.

Driver cited

A woman was cited for driving under suspension and expired registration in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Shoplifting

A man was reportedly stealing at Discount Drug Mart. He fled the store, knocking an employee into one of the doors.

Warrant served

A woman was arrested on Westview Drive on a warrant for a probation violation.

Neighbor complaint

Officer investigated an argument among neighbors on Grant Street. All parties were advised to settle down.

Man cited

A man who had been trespassed from the Duke station returned whereupon he was arrested on a probation violation. He was cited for criminal trespass and transported to Marion County into custody with deputies.

Traffic offenses

A man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and a felony warrant out of Franklin County. He also conveyed suspected narcotics into the Morrow County Jail.

Theft reported

Storage unit on North Main Street were broken into and multiple items taken.

Arrest made

A woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Crawford County.

Hit-skip

A woman advised her vehicle, which was legally parked on South Main Street, had been struck. The other vehicle left the scene.

Vandalism

Lights were on under the grandstand at the fairgrounds. Spray paint was found and a door was kicked in. The fair board was notified.