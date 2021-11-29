Pullins forms exploratory committee for Ohio House

MOUNT VERNON — Longtime conservative Republican leader Scott Pullins of Knox County recently announced that he has formed an exploratory committee to run for the Ohio House in newly drawn House District 98. The new district will be made up of all of Knox County and parts of Morrow and Holmes counties.

“Mike DeWine has governed this state like a liberal Democrat from New York or California,” stated Pullins. “And too many members of the Ohio General Assembly have set on their hands and collected their paychecks and watched it happen.”

Pullins added that his top priorities if elected would be to pass a Health Freedom Bill that would outlaw mask and vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. He also stated that we need more legislation to prevent any future governors from abusing their authority like Governor DeWine did.

His other priorities are education reform. This would include more school choice options and outlawing the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Pullins is an Ohio attorney, charter school board member, political consultant, and writer. He provides services to small businesses, individuals, financial entities, and political organizations.

Scott Pullins has advised clients on complex legal, business, marketing and public policy issues. He is also the co-founder of the Ohio Taxpayers Association. He is a charter school board member and an elected member of the Knox County Republican Central Committee.

Mr. Pullins attended Ohio University and earned his Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from The Ohio State University. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School.

Pullins’ 17-year-old daughter, Alaina Quinn Pullins, will manage his exploratory campaign. Ms. Pullins is a senior at Mount Vernon High School.

For information, visit www.scottpullins.org.