• The Marengo United Methodist Church is hosting the annual craft show, 8 N. Main St., Marengo. Time is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. The craft show will have several new vendors with a variety of items. There will be fresh baked cookies for the holiday season for sale. Concession lunch with be available. The sale benefits the churches’ many mission projects such as the Angel Food Pantry and clothing closet.

• Annual Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is Old Fashioned Christmas. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. with activities beginning downtown at 5 p.m.

• From Citizen to Patriot free “Patriots and Popcorn” movie night event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec 2 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The featured film video is ” How the Left is Stealing Your Church,” produced by D. James Kennedy Ministries. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

• Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School is in need of mentors for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Ohio program. They currently have no mentors. If you are interested, contact Jordan Smith, match support specialist, at 740-369-2447 or jsmith@bbbscentralohio.org.

• Come Home to Galion is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 on the Square in Uptowne Galion. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. Registration is being accepted for the parade. Go to the Come Home to Galion Facebook page for more information about registering your group to be in the parade. The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. and the Santa House will open for the season at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit the Come Home to Galion Facebook page or email comehometogalionohio@gmail.com.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

