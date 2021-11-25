Holiday events aplenty across Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County residents have plenty to do this holiday season. Below is a list of events taking place this month:

• Light Up Camp light display at Flying Horse Farms. Motorists can drive through every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 26. It is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and is free with a suggested donation to help pay for the display.

Times are 6-10 pm. Friday and Saturday with last car admitted at 9:30 p.m. On Sundays it is from 6-8:30 p.m. with last car in by 8 p.m.

Flying Horse Farms is located at 5260 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available.

For information go to flyinhorsefarms.org.

• An Old Fashioned Christmas presented by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce. It is Friday, Dec. 3 downtown Mount Gilead with events starting at 5 p.m. and Parade at 7 p.m.

Activities include Kids Craft at Victory in the Village, free hot dogs by Seniors on Center, kids crafts by the Mount Gilead Public Library, carolers, stilt walkers, Kids Secret Santa Shop sponsored by Pals of Pirates.

Also, Christmas film at Capitol Theatre at 5 p.m.as well as hot chocolate bar at Gilead Fitness and local shops being open extended hours.

Tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6:30 p.m. prior the parade.

• Christmas in Marengo, Saturday Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is the third annual celebration with various activities held at the old Firehouse across from the United Methodist Church and ending with a Christmas Parade and Tree lighting at the Park.

• Christmas in Cardington, Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5-8 p.m. Business open houses, Christmas characters, live Nativity, entertainment, lights in the park, Santa Claus and miniature train rides.

It is sponsored by Friends of Cardington.

• Mount Gilead High School Audition Choir will present a Christmas Concert at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. in Mount Gilead, on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Carolers brighten the Christmas Parade each year. Here is a group at the parade in 2018. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_ParadeCarolers.jpg Carolers brighten the Christmas Parade each year. Here is a group at the parade in 2018. LeAnne Gompf | For The Sentinel