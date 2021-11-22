Seniors learn about RSVP program

Cardington seniors hosted the Nov.9 meeting at the Seniors on Center when the speaker was Erin Miller, RSVP program coordinator for Crawford, Morrow and Marion Counties.

RSVP is a retired and senior volunteer program. It is a federally funded program that is part of AmeriCorps which evolved from The Peace Corps. Grants cover some of the programs, she said.

The speaker partners with volunteer programs such as Meals on Wheels, The American Red Cross, and the Food Pantry. She directs interested seniors to these programs.

There is also a senior mentor program in Galion schools with plans to expand this to Morrow County. The volunteers get money for mileage and supplemental insurance if injured while working. They also are treated to a

recognition dinner once a year. Those who are interested can contact Erin at 567-393-6446, extension 2. The speaker was introduced by Terry Connor, the center’s activities director.

Conducting this meeting was Marie Christiano, president, who led the group in thanking Linda Ruehrmund, chairman of the levy renewal committee.

All those who worked for its passage and those who voted for it were also extended thanks.

The president encouraged all to use the food services and other activities at the Center. She said all seniors in the county are welcome to the the Cardington monthly meetings, which are there for everyone.

Marnie Buckel furnished iced brownies for this meeting.

The Dec. 17 meeting which begins at noon, will include the making of a craft. Those wishing to make reservations for the lunch and meeting must call the center by noon, Thursday, Dec. 16.