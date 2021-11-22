Cardington-Lincoln High School National Honor Society induction

Eleven Cardington-Lincoln High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society during a ceremony conducted in the Drouhard Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 12.

Also recognized were the 12 current members, all seniors, because there was no ceremony held last year due to COVID.

Those members are Cameron Kinsey, Zach Coffman, Olivia Holt, Citalee HIggins, Lexy Brook-Hobbs, Dana Bertke, Mac Linkous, Bryce Moodispaugh, Brooke Clapham, Hazel Jolliff, Kenzie Hart and Beth Hardwick.

New members inducted are Ella Struck, Alexis Crone, Dana Congrove, Dillon Minturn, Ryan Clinger, Kambry Edwards, Karsyn Edwards, Anna Seymour, Maleigha Holtrey, Dalton Edwards and Meghan Greenawalt.

A reception for all members was held following the ceremony. Advisors are Jennifer Price and Molly Clinger.

