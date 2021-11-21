Morrow County Hospital lab receives accreditation

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Hospital Laboratory Department has been granted a two-year accreditation designation by the College of the American Pathologists (CAP) Laboratory Accreditation Program, the leading organization of board-certified pathologists who serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

Laboratory Manager Dawn Burson was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Accreditation by CAP is only given to those centers that have voluntarily committed to providing the highest level of quality for their laboratory management and that undergo a rigorous evaluation process and review of their performance. During the survey process, the center must demonstrate compliance with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), FDA, and OSHA standards to bolster patient care and safety.

The standards include proficiency in the areas of center leadership, clinical management, professional education, quality improvement. As part of the CAP accreditation process, Morrow County Hospital laboratory met requirements in test result accuracy; managing changes in lab medicine and technology; participation in peer exchanges in lab medicine best practices.

“We’re really proud to have earned this certification again,” said CJ Miller, president, Morrow County Hospital. “Collaborating with CAP gives us the resources to more effectively manage our work and ultimately, incorporate the latest best practices to create a high-quality lab for the residents of Morrow County.”

Performance Leadership Award

As part of the 2021 National Rural Health Day celebration, Morrow County Hospital announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) with a Performance Leadership Award in Patient Outcomes.

The Performance Leadership Awards utilize the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“To be recognized as a national leader in performance leadership for our patient outcomes is a great validation of the excellent work we do for our patients and community,” Miller said. “This is a result of the resiliency and outstanding teamwork of our providers and associates to make positive outcomes a priority for our patients.”

“We are proud to mark this year’s National Rural Health Day by recognizing rural hospitals’ steadfast commitment to serving their communities and delivering high quality care,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.