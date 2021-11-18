Residents thankful for miracles, family

MOUNT GILEAD — Makena Jeanette had a simple, but heartfelt, response when The Sentinel asked readers what they are most thankful for this year.

“I’m beyond thankful for my pops. The man who saved my life when I was at my lowest,” she wrote.

Others had similar answers and some have dealt with life-threatening health issues.

Elizabeth Shaffer Chilcote recalls her story.

“I am thankful for the miracle that is my 2-year-old grandson, Sonny. He was born weighing just 1 pound, 7 ounces and had suffered a stroke in utero.”

He spent months in NICU at Cleveland Clinic’s Children’s Hospital; survival was tentative.

“Our Sonny is a warrior. Today, he’s thriving at home, and although he has a cerebral palsy diagnosis, he’s working on learning to walk,” Chilcote said.

“He’s a happy, sweetheart of a boy — and our family is blessed and thankful to call him ours.”

Joel Woods of Fulton is thankful for his partner’s life.

“After we caught the virus and my wife was intubated for almost a month and had to be in long-term care, I am grateful for her being alive,” he shared.

Terri Sherwood Carwell of Cardington said, “The older I get the more thankful I get not for what I have, but who I have, in my life.”

She listed family: “My parents, husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and spouses, friends and a great community to have that family be a part of.”

Sara Jo Hershberger is a teacher at Highland Middle School.

“My classroom is creating a thankful wall. Only two things right now, hoping for the wall to be full before we leave for Thanksgiving break.”

Business owner Jared Hughes appreciates his customers.

“Groovy Plants Ranch is thankful for an amazingly supportive, kind and generous community.”

Mary Harmony of Sunbury said she’s “thankful I have not contracted this virus. And I’m thankful that for the first time in my life I have decided to put me first.”

Rob Burch appreciates the local media.

“I’m thankful that you guys are still writing papers,” said the Cardington native. “My grandfather and grandmother have been reading them for as long as I know. The Marion Star included, as my grandpa grew up there.”

As Morrow County and the rest of the nation continues to confront Covid-19, Vicky Emanuele Kamer summed up her thankful heart in one word:

“Health.”

Sonny carves a pumpkin. The 2-year-old is described as a warrior by his grandmother after recovering from health issues at birth. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Sonny.jpg Sonny carves a pumpkin. The 2-year-old is described as a warrior by his grandmother after recovering from health issues at birth. Courtesy photos Sara Jo Hershberger and her students have created a thankful wall at Highland Middle School. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Thankful-Wall.jpg Sara Jo Hershberger and her students have created a thankful wall at Highland Middle School. Courtesy photos