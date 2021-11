MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

OCTOBER

Earlene and Kitty Surgener to Richard and Robin Kimble, Lot 72, $17,000.

Katrina Knight to Rose Stauffer, 2 Liberty St., Marengo, $20,000.

Layton Preservation Trust to Willis Kyle, 4286 TR 21, $28,400.

James Clark and Betty Sumner to Brandon and Lauren Mayer, 470 Treesong Road, Marengo, $36,500.

Anthony and Bethany Peak to Beverly Arndt, 4844 TR 191, $177,106.

Thomas Fitzpatrick to Thomas Chafin Jr., 43 E. Noble St., Marengo, $60,000.

Morrow Meadows Development Inc. to Noah Bobo and Faith Longhenry, 37 E. Main St., Marengo, $137,500.

Gerald Pfeifer to Michael and Nicole Sayers, TR 133, $450,000.

Linda Waugh to Cody Thoman, 6370 CR 28, $90,500.

Judy Taylor to Anna Hochstetler, 2007 State Route 95, $69,000.

Bradley Kelly et al to Robert and Rhonda Higley, 3719 TR 134, $345,500.

David Vics, LLC to Steven and Amber Shamhart, 1329 State Route 529, $360,000.

Ryan Nida to Kayla and Rigoberto Gutierrez, 1450 CR 11, $375,000.

Michael and Pepsi Bricker to David and Ashlee Donkin, 4655 TR 132, $225,600.

Darryle and Rebecca Moody to Robert Montgomery, 5049 TR 128, $242,000.

Daniel and Crystal Spires to James Blevins, 149 Union St., Cardington, $285,000.

Pamela Frysinger to Max and Madeline Roberts, 103 Riverview Drive, Cardington, $221,500.

Thomas and Sherry Ryan to Aaron and Jennifer Schulman, 109 Riverview Drive, Cardington, $177,129.

Lori and Stacy Frost to Zachary and Nicole Gaitten, 329 Chesterville Ave., Cardington, $245,000.

Robert and Julie Baker to Tyler and Kerri Mitchell, Midland Ave., Cardington, $8,500.

Shawn Martin to Eric and Jana Leday, 106 Midland Ave., Cardington, $149,700.

Conner Bland and Angela McVay to Stephanie Bash, 124 Kenny Lane, Cardington, $134,000.

Teresa Street to Lavern and Neva Troyer, 7435 CR 79, $250,000.

John and Terry Seitz to Adam Asbeck, 2670 TR 190, $345,000.

L&B Cardington to Chad Wright, 3026 SR 314, $200,000.

Judy Goare to RD 1, LLC, SR 95, $75,000.

John and Kathryn Koontz to Chris Germann, 6289 CR102, $250,000.

Ardon Miller to Douglas and Audra Wirt, SR 19, $375,000.

Joseph Bindner Sr. to Owen and Traci Zellner, Lot 16, $10,000.

Gary and Lisa Johnson to William and Sharon Quillen, Lots 226-227, $14,000.

Brown-Gruber Ventures to Jeffrey and Margaret Hucle, Lot 143, $240,000.

Wade and Teresa Wilde to Robert and Paula Fox, Lots 33-34, $458,000.

Candlewood Lake Association Inc. to Charles Barber, Lots 86-87, $13,500.

Wayne Bradley Enterprises LLC to Gujju Investment Company LLC, 6133 SR 95, $375,000.

Thomas Koller to Ray and Valerie Roush, 4639 CR 20, $150,000.

Robert and Lyndsay Wyeth to Randal Hottinger, 3439 CR 125, $485,000.

Hemi Patriot, LLC to Kevin Evans, 5523 TR 128, $289,700.

Craig and Beverly Kraus to Jeffrey Buchanan, 3952 SR 61, $380,000.

Aaron and Lyndsey Wilcox to Donald and Karen Crabbe, 345 W. Marion Road, Mt. Gilead, $115,000.

Lorri Roberts to Joseph Scaffidi, 344 Douglas St., Mt. Gilead, $139,900.

Elias and Veonca Loft to Ryan Brown, 396 Delaware St., Mt. Gilead, $230,000.

AM Properties LLC to Barbara Rogers, 323 Northfield Drive, Mt. Gilead, $216,000.

Catherine McWhorter to Shannon and Kathryn Landin, 177 Cedar St., Mt. Gilead, $158,000.

Your Price Homes LLC to Lorrie Roberts, 728 Baker St., Mt. Gilead, $175,000.

Kevin and Nancy Collander to Timothy Gallagher and Andrew Morehart, 2585 CR 184, $350,000.

Joseph Viderman to The O’Leary Company, LLC, 5099 TR 187, $55,000.

Dallas Curren to Autumn Padgett, 2147 TR 165, $280,000.

Rose Adkins to Larry Wigton, 2427 CR 25, $93,000.

Phillip Crothers to Snugs, LLC, 3009 SR 61, $199,999.

Walter Mollette and Kristin Members to Kyle and Lisa Stewart, 106 Center St., Cardington, $235,600.

Avila Simon to Joseph and Amanda House, 5536 CR 57, $150,000.

James and Angela Barrows to Brandon Speroff and Lesley Langhals, 633 TR 224, $450,000.

Herrmann-Fitzpatrick Enterprises, LLC to David Bugay, TR 21, $102,000.

Family Traditions LLC, to Jonathan and Samantha Fichtner, 735 CR 198, $375,000.

David and Annette Artis to Joshua Bailey, 1515 SR 314, $350,002.

Jay and Alissa Kessler to Sabrina Cochran, 7357 SR 229, $100,000.

Kenneth Underwood Jr. to Dean Mae Rentals, 3535 SR 309, $45,000.

James and Linda Freeman to Robert and Katrina Warneke, 354 CR 158, $155,000.

Mike Curren to Nicholas and Hailey Prie, 365 TR 158, $300,000.

Thomas Casto to Lynn and Regina Upchurch, 873 CR 148, $90,000.

Gerald Gale to Elizabeth Warner, 1912 TR 21, $70,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

