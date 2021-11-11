Veterans Memorial bricks dedicated

MOUNT GILEAD — Speaker Frank Hickman read the names of six veterans and those who sponsored their bricks at the Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day.

Veterans’ bricks included: Gary L. Bennett, Army Vietnam, presented by Pam Eastep; Duane Campbell, Army Korea, presented by Sharon Campbell; Donne W. Jesson, Air Force Korea, presented by Nancy Jesson; Lee I. Mullins, Army Reserves Persian Gulf, presented by Lori Moore; Andre’ Pigman, Army Afghanistan, presented by Superior Outdoor Management; Herman Saylor, Navy World War II, Presented by Della Busse.

Hickman began the ceremony with recognition of those who worked to organize the Memorial Bricks program and dedication.

Darci Hendrickson is Administrative Assistant at the Morrow County Veterans Service Office in Mount Gilead. She is the person who processes the requests that come in for the Memorial bricks. Hendrickson is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Ryan Lawson is the Director of the Morrow County Veterans Service office in Mount Gilead. Hickman said that he has the reputation of “going above and beyond the call of duty in serving the needs of fellow veterans. Lawson is a U.S. Army veteran.

Bruce Fissel is a United States Army veteran and head of the Morrow County Joint Veterans Cuncil. Hickman said Fissel was “an integral part in the establishment of the Veterans Memorial you see here.”

Hickman thanked the Morrow County Joint Veterans Color Guard that assist in the dedication of Memorial bricks. He noted that the members of the Color Guard volunteer their service.

“These Color Guard members, each of whom is a volunteer, truly are the “Point of the spear” in representing all Morrow County Veterans, be it at military funerals, memorial services or patriotic events throughout the year,” Hickman said.

Hickman concluded his remarks by thanking the bugler who played “Taps,” Katie Townsend. She works at Cardington Yutaka while she is finishing her degree in law enforcement.

