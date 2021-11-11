Special Veterans Day visit

Megan Williamson, a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary School, had a special guest in her classroom for Veterans Day. Daniel Ballard’s father, a major in the Army, came in and read to the class. Major Ballard, far left, took a photo with the students afterward.

Megan Williamson, a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary School, had a special guest in her classroom for Veterans Day. Daniel Ballard’s father, a major in the Army, came in and read to the class. Major Ballard, far left, took a photo with the students afterward. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Ballard-visit.jpg Megan Williamson, a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary School, had a special guest in her classroom for Veterans Day. Daniel Ballard’s father, a major in the Army, came in and read to the class. Major Ballard, far left, took a photo with the students afterward.