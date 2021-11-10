Edison Council appoints Higgins as attorney

EDISON — Village Council approved a resolution appointing Bailey M. Higgins as village solicitor at their Nov. 8 meeting. Higgins will provide legal services for the village.

Higgins appointment follows the resignation of attorney Rob Ratliff in September. Ratliff accepted a position as immigration judge in Louisiana.

In other business:

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported that the village was contacted by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office concerning a grant to be awarded to Delco for work in the village.

The grant will go to Delco from the state for the purpose of replacing old water lines in the village. Centerburg in Knox County is also named for receiving the grant as well as a location in Richland County.

• Mayor Patti Feustal welcomed newly elected Council member Pete Russel and thanked Mary Swartwood who was appointed to the council last year and was elected in the November 2 election.

Feustal said there are still two seats open on council and asked for nominations for those positions.

• Council member Sandy Ackerman said the financial committee worked on appropriations for 2022 and they should be ready for the December council meeting.

• Planning Committee Chairman Russel thanked all who participated in the Halloween parade and trick-or-treat celebration. The talk around town is that it was a big success. It was suggested by several to keep the Halloween celebration on Sunday afternoon, even when October 31 is on another day. The committee is collecting ideas for next year.

• Council approved an October bill for the road work on Williams and Enterprise Street in the amount of $16,634 to Iberia Earthworm Construction. Total amount approved for October was $28,031.61. November bills total to date is $4,933.11.

• The next Edison council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

In back, from left: Attorney Bailey Higgins, newly elected council member Pete Russel and Edison Mayor Patti Feustal. Council member Mary Swartwood is seated. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_IMG_20211108_193202-Copy.jpg In back, from left: Attorney Bailey Higgins, newly elected council member Pete Russel and Edison Mayor Patti Feustal. Council member Mary Swartwood is seated. Sentinel photo