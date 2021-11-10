Cardington-Lincoln plans PTO Holiday Bazaar

CARDINGTON — Following a two year hiatus due to COVID, the Cardington-Lincoln PTO Holiday bazaar is back and will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Middle School Gym.

Hosting the event will be the PTO’s Pals of Pirates.

The Bazaar, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer items from more than 60 vendors including many non profit groups along with FFA, Relay for Life, Friends of Cardington, the Love One Another campaign and the Girl Scouts. Pets will also be providing fund raising opportunities for eighth grade students planning and saving to go to Washington, DC next spring.

Lunch will be available and pictures can be taken with Santa, Frosty or Grinch.

Pals of Pirates have been hosting open gyms and meals for a teacher with planned Santa Shops in the elementary and on Dec. 3 they will be in the Morrow County Chamber Parade in Mount Gilead.

There will be entertainment beginning at 9 a.m. when the Cardington Elementary students perform followed by routines offered by kindergarten students and the Academy of Rising Stars. Rounding out the day’s performances will be one by the Fantastic Dance Moms.

For more information, contact Brittany Levering.