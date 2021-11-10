COLLEGE NEWS

Findlay students awarded

FINDLAY — University of Findlay students were awarded a Choose Ohio First Scholarship for fall 2021.

The Choose Ohio First (COF) STEMM scholarship is for students in computer science, pharmacy, health professions, environmental safety, adolescent/young adult (AYA) math or science, and biology programs. Recipients must be Ohio residents or graduates of Ohio high schools, enrolled in an eligible program, and meet additional academic requirements defined by the University.

Local students include:

Jared Dixon of Galion, is pursuing a degree in computer science.

Tyler Knight of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in computer science.

Students earn scholarships

BEREA — Students from our area were among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $12 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements. The following local student earned scholarships:

Josh Reid of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in adolescent and young adult education and history integrated social studies, earned a $15,000 Fellows Scholarship.