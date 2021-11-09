Cardington Rotary Club donates dictionaries

The Dictionary Project began in 1995, the culmination of the formation of a 501(c-3) non-profit organization by Mary French and her late husband, Arno.

Since that implementation over 31 million third grade children have received dictionaries. The Cardington Rotary Club, chartered in 1937, adopted the program in 1995 when they began donating dictionaries.

This year, Gil Ullom, chairman of the dictionary program, presented 280 dictionaries to third grade students in four Morrow County Schools: Cardington-Lincoln, Gilead Chris-tian, Highland and Mount Gilead.

The Galion Rotary Club presents dictionaries to Northmor third grade students. An additional two dictionaries was presented to each school.

Third grade teachers at Mount Gilead are Phylis Looker, Anna Becker and Sydney Gregory who commented “The third grade teachers here at Park Avenue Elementary really appreciate the support from the Cardington Rotary Club for providing dictionaries to our students each year.”

The following comments were made by several Mount Gilead third grade students: Connor Arndt: I love it because it helps me with pronunciation, and in the back it has sign language which I use to make words.”

Norah Walters said, “In the back of the dictionary there are many cool resources, like a map and tables.”

Hayley Stinson said, “I like that it has multiplication tables in the back part of the dictionary, too.”

Gilead Christian third-grade teacher Beverly Thompson added,“ We appreciate the giving of these dictionaries as we are at a minus to getting things like this. Every child has one. They couldn’t believe it is theirs to keep.”

Amanda Waggoner, one of the Highland third grade teachers, speaking on their behalf, said, “They (the students) love them and they asked, ‘Can we keep them if they are free?’”

Accepting the dictionaries at Cardington-Lincoln were third grade teachers, Dawn Ruehrmund, Katlyn Schafer, Cassidy Frazier, and Michelle Goughenour. Quotes were given ay Isabelle Osborne who said, “They are good for students and lots of fun to look up stuff.”

Brynn Segaard said, “It is fun and you can learn new words.”

Ruehrmund said,“ The Rotary Club has been so generous over the years. We surely appreciate the dictionaries.”

Students are advised to write their names inside the dictionaries and to keep them in their school desks.

Cardington-Lincoln Third grade teacher Dawn Ruehrmund with four third grade students who received dictionaries from the Cardington Rotary Club. From left: Emily Darst, Cash Utt, Hayze Hardwick and Cecilia Goers. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_2021-Dictionariy-recipients.jpg Cardington-Lincoln Third grade teacher Dawn Ruehrmund with four third grade students who received dictionaries from the Cardington Rotary Club. From left: Emily Darst, Cash Utt, Hayze Hardwick and Cecilia Goers. Courtesy photo