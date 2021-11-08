Art students get creative

MOUNT GILEAD — The contest was titled “What Should Mr. Kamenski Be for Halloween?”

Art students at the Park Avenue Elementary School answered with creative drawings of the principal, Chris Kamenski in a Halloween costume of their choosing.

Students explained their reasons for their costumes for the principal.

Robin Conrad, art teacher, said many creative costumes and explanations were submitted ranging from a velociraptor to Gordon Ramsay.

Each winner received a bag of Halloween candy.

Winners were Trapper Kuhns, second grade; Emilee Hoffmaster and Braylin Carwell, third grade; Abigail Williams, Dawson Davis and Lorelai Turner. fourth grade and Lilly Martin, fifth grade.

Art students at Park Avenue Elementary School are, back row, from left: Abigail Williams, Chris Kamenski, Park Avenue Elementary principal,Lilly Martin and Braylin Carwell Front row: Dawson Davis, Lorelai Turner, Emilee Hoffmaster and Trapper Kuhns. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Art-student-winners-in-Halloween-contest-Mount-Gilead.jpg Art students at Park Avenue Elementary School are, back row, from left: Abigail Williams, Chris Kamenski, Park Avenue Elementary principal,Lilly Martin and Braylin Carwell Front row: Dawson Davis, Lorelai Turner, Emilee Hoffmaster and Trapper Kuhns. Courtesy photo