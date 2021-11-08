Art students get creative

MOUNT GILEAD — The contest was titled “What Should Mr. Kamenski Be for Halloween?”
Art students at the Park Avenue Elementary School answered with creative drawings of the principal, Chris Kamenski in a Halloween costume of their choosing.
Students explained their reasons for their costumes for the principal.
Robin Conrad, art teacher, said many creative costumes and explanations were submitted ranging from a velociraptor to Gordon Ramsay.
Each winner received a bag of Halloween candy.
Winners were Trapper Kuhns, second grade; Emilee Hoffmaster and Braylin Carwell, third grade; Abigail Williams, Dawson Davis and Lorelai Turner. fourth grade and Lilly Martin, fifth grade.