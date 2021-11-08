Haunted Trail walk draws 228

CARDINGTON — It was delayed a week, but the Haunted Trail attracted 228 walkers when it was held Saturday evening at Maxwell Park.

Originally scheduled as part of Halloween in Cardington, it was postponed Because of inclement weather.

The 0.7 mile walking trail has been developed as part of Maxwell Park and follows the Whetstone River. There were ten to twelve stations set up along the way, each reflecting a Halloween theme. Assisting with the set up and the trail were 25 to 30 FFA students and high school band members.

The trail is part of the annual Halloween in Cardington event. This is the third year the Haunted Trail has been offered.

The Halloween event is organized and sponsored by Friends of Cardington. The next event sponsored by Friends is “Christmas in Cardington,” on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Walkers preparing to follow the Haunted Trail in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Haunted-Trail-walkers-2021.jpg Walkers preparing to follow the Haunted Trail in Cardington. Courtesy photo