Powerduff football

Cardington-Lincoln High School students recently participated in the fan favorite Powderpuff competition.

In this event, girls throughout the school would play flag football in order to potentially earn Mayday points for their grade. The boys also had the opportunity to earn points cheerleading in the championship halftime show.

Three days later prelims took place at the practice football field. The freshmen played the juniors and the sophomores played the seniors. With a score of 18-12, the freshman class was victorious. Following a long hard-fought game, the seniors took the win over the sophomores with a score of 24-0.

The championship game was played the next day when the seniors took home not only this year’s victory but also the past three years with the score of 24-0 over the freshmen. This means they won all eight games of their high school careers. During the halftime show, the juniors won the cheerleading competition after wowing the crowd with their amazing dance skills.

Money raised

The next day, before the Pirate football game, the annual Fight for a Cure walk took place. Community members entered the track and received pink breast cancer ribbons that they could pin to their shirts. Then they joined hands and walked one lap around the track to honor those who have lost their lives to cancer or are fighting to beat it.

The Cardington FFA held a fund raiser to sell breast cancer shirts.

A grand total of $564 was donated to the St. Judes Cancer Hospital. Having this event every year brings the community together and allows thos who are struggling to know that it will always be there for them.

Shown are, front row, from left: Samantha Valentine, Kambry Edwards, Hailee Edgell, Maggie Wade, Brooke Clapham, Karsym Edwards, and Erin Wollett. Middle Row: Joe Denney, Christian Phillips, Zoie Bagwell, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Dana Bertke, Cameron Kinsey and Beth Hardwick. Back row: Austin Henthorn and Nate Hickman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Powder-Puff-champions-FFA.jpg Shown are, front row, from left: Samantha Valentine, Kambry Edwards, Hailee Edgell, Maggie Wade, Brooke Clapham, Karsym Edwards, and Erin Wollett. Middle Row: Joe Denney, Christian Phillips, Zoie Bagwell, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Dana Bertke, Cameron Kinsey and Beth Hardwick. Back row: Austin Henthorn and Nate Hickman. Courtesy photo