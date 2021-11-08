MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Nov. 1-7

Vandalism

A West Marion Road resident reported someone broke off his septic tank alert box from the post. It belongs to the village.

Complaint

Resident on North Delaware Street complained about a neighbor revving his engine and slamming doors. The man was contacted and advised to cease doing that.

Citations

A man was cited for driving under suspension and display of plates on West Marion Road at Orchard Drive.

Driver cited

A man was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of suspected methamphetamine in the area of West Marion Street and South Main Street.

Suspicious

A caller said a man and woman were going through items at the laundromat on West Marion Road. The woman said she was going through an old purse. The man who was with her has an active felony warrant, but he was not at the location when the officer arrived.