Cardington looks at 2022 budget

CARDINGTON — Finances were the main topic when Village Council met Monday, Nov. 1.

Fiscal Officer Debra Fry submitted two ordinances for approval and they included one adopting a budget in tentative form for 2022 and the other adopting an appropriations budget in tentative form also for 2022.

Each was given a first reading by council.

In other business:

• Approved payment of bills totaling $117,551.01 including payments of $98,749.97 to Kokosing Construction for 2021 Paving project pay request.

• Approved was a resolution adopting a fuel card (account) policy for the village. Fry explained this resolution is the result of an auditor of State Advisory bulletin received Sept. 28.

• Council accepted the recommendation of Mayor Susie Peyton to reappoint Scott Lester to the Cardington Joint Recreation Board for a term of four years effective Jan. 1, 2022.

• A resolution was approved by council authorizing the written return to the Morrow County Auditor pursuant to the village ordinance regarding the removal of noxious weeds in October. The department had also participated in the Drug Take Back Day with a collection of approximately nine pounds of medication from the drop-off box.

He further noted officers were out during trick or treat evening and they provided traffic control for the costume parade.

• Chief Wallace said Lt. Winkler will be in Narco training this week in Columbus where he will receive advanced training and learning hands on with the Columbus Police narcotic task force.

• Village Administrator Walt Pollock reported on the small jobs yet to be completed on the Cunard Street and projects and its funding by specific grants.

• Village manager Deb Fry reported the fishing pond will once again be open and in operation during the Christmas in Cardington night, Dec. 9. Helpers will be appreciated.

• Village employees will once again Adopt-A- Family, particularly two youngsters, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl. She said if any council member is interested in donating to this, have the donation to her by Nov. 22.

• Troy Ruehrmund gave an update on preparations for Christmas in Cardington.

• Council agreed to meet once next month, that being Dec. 13.