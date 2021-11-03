Clearinghouse to assist Morrow County families

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Christmas Clearinghouse is under way for 2021.

The Christmas Clearinghouse coordinates the giving efforts for the holidays to assist local families, according to the Morrow County Job & Family Services.

If you do not feel your children will have gifts, please complete a registration form by contacting JFS.

• Make sure your address is correct and complete.

• Indicate a phone number for questions.

• Suggest gift ideas in the $10 to $20 price range.

• This program is for children 10 years old and younger.

• Contact the office if you move or get a new phone number.

You need to return the completed sheet to Entrance D at Job and Family Services by Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Call Tara or Robyn at 419-949-2669 with questions.

You will receive a mailing by Dec. 10 with the pickup date, time and location.