MORROW COUNTY NOV. 2 ELECTION BALLOT

Local Offices (Mayor, Council, Trustee, Fiscal Officer, Educational Service Center Board Member, Board of Education Member, etc.)
Name of Candidate Office/District/Term
Cardington Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Nancy Edwards 95
Dianna Haycook 150
James C. Morris 133
John Nippert 110
Chesterville Village
Mayor-unexpired term
Ending 12/31/2023
Vote for 1
Paula L. Bowman 25
Chesterville Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Beverly A. Moser 23
Pamela J. Porter 26
Edison Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Pete M. Russell 39
Mary Swartwood 49
Fulton Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
No Candidates Filed
Marengo Village
Mayor-unexpired term
Ending 12/31/2023
Vote for 1
Austin Whited 23
Marengo Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Earl Warren Bennett 22
Gary B. Collins 13
Ronda S. Siegfried 22
Mt. Gilead Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Timothy Clapper 303
Aron Fraizer 285
Kay Hines 322
Emily P. Shaffer 333
Sparta Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
No Candidates Filed
Bennington Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Enoch L. Adkins, Sr. 402
Stephen Serio 331
Randy Steck 428
Canaan Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Matthew Carwell 123
Tyler Levering 126
Edward Sayers 119
Cardington Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Daniel L. Green 276
Michael Patterson 202
Brandon J. Strain 193
Chester Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Anthony J. Shaffer 256
Larry N. Squires 231
Congress Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Glade D. Bachelder 382
Tim Hack 392
Franklin Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Matthew S. Devadan 61
Steve Kidwell 164
Daniel May 184
Tanya M. Nell 28
Ron Ragor 77
Gilead Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Clyde M. Columber 605
David Lewis 737
Harmony Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Matthew Baer 272
Larry Coleman 301
Lincoln Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Robert Brandum 186
Charles A. Jones 140
Terry A. Pearl 190
N. Bloomfield Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Warren Davis 142
Daniel L. Meadows 347
Cory Miley 264
Perry Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Jacob Meadows 176
Raymond Meadows 212
Peru Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Ken Blankenship 198
Frank V. Darst 185
Mathew Fisher 161
S. Bloomfield Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Robby Lloyd 286
Bradley W. Young 44 (write-in candidate)
Troy Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
David A. Baker 118
Timothy Raney 134
Washington Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
David E. Burt 176
Robert Kochman 173
Westfield Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Brandi Bartlett-Helyer 78
Terry Dickson 112
Elwain C. Dreyer 125
Judy L. Miley 67
Mitchell Posey 68
Randy Shears 80
Jim Wornstaff 57
Buckeye Valley Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Tom Ailabouni 111
Donald Dicke 148
Tammy Lilly 123
Justin A. Osborn 65
Jamie Ottery 62
April Scowden 134
Randy Turner 60
Jeni L. Reely 47 (write-in candidate)
Cardington Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 2
Patricia A. Clark 720
Fredericktown Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Nathan Bellman
James Blanchard
Jennifer Bostic
Donald Falk
Stan Miller
Paul Napier
Charles P. Streby
Galion City School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 2
Michael E. Mateer
Melisa J. Miller
Galion City School-Member of
Education Board-Unexpired term Ending 12/31/2023, Vote for One
No Valid Petition Filed
Highland Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Kathy Belcher 1,027
Jennifer Brooks 581
Burgess Castle 788
Jessica Clark 1,201
Phillip M. Ross 337
Eric Thacker 781
Lexington Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Danielle Bussell 71
Martin J. Gottschling 73
Dave Roberts 89
Robert H. Whitney 82
Mt. Gilead Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Matthew Griffith 990
Vanessa Gingerich 719
Michael Sayers 931
Northmor Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Carolyn S. Beal 805
Louie R. Cortez 761
Kathy Miller 849
Carlyle Smith 797
River Valley Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Benjamin Albright 36
Cheryl Beineke 53
Bob Stump 66
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Morrow
County District-Member of Governing Board
Full term, Vote for 1
Glenna R. Plotts 2,670
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Richland
County District-Member of Governing board
Full term, Vote for 3
William G. McFarland 71
Richard Prater 59
Kyle Swigart 1 (Write-In)
Knox County Educational Service Center
Member of governing Board-
Unexpired term ending
12/31/2023, Vote for 2
Vicki Bechtel
Kenneth Ray Boeshart
Donald R. Rogers
Knox County Educational Service Center-
Member of governing Board-Full term,
Vote for 3
Richard J. McLarnan
Laurie Gallwitz
Educational Service Center of Central Ohio-
Member of Governing Board-Delaware/Union
Sub District-Full term, Vote for 1
Susan Kish-Hetterscheidt
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center-District 5
Member of Governing Board
Unexpired term ending 12/31/2023
Vote for 1
Mickey M. Landon (write-in candidate)
LOCAL QUESTIONS, ISSUES
Morrow County Seniors on Center-Renewal
0.5 mill-5 years-services or facilities
4,501 FOR
2,312 AGAINST
Morrow County Roads & Bridges-Renewal
2 mills-5 years
4,507 FOR
2,312 AGAINST
Morrow County Hospital-Renewal-general fund
2.5 mills-5 years
3,526 FOR
3,282 AGAINST
Morrow County MRDD-Replacement &
Increase-operation of programs & services
4.5 mills-continuous
4,148 AGAINST
2,654 FOR
Delaware/Morrow Mental Health &
Recovery Services Board-Renewal &
Increase-current expenses-1.5 mills-5 years
4,148 AGAINST
2,654 FOR
Chesterville Village-Renewal-current expenses
3 mills-5 years
20 FOR
13 AGAINST
Edison Village-Renewal-Fire Protection
2.5 mills-5 years
46 FOR
15 AGAINST
Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins
On/off preside sales
42 YES
18 NO
Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins
Sunday Sales 11 a.m. until midnight
41 YES
20 NO
Fulton Village-Renewal-Sewer facilities
4 mills-5 years
27 FOR
8 AGAINST
Fulton Village-Renewal-Construction & streets
3.5 mills-5 years
24 FOR
11 AGAINST
Fulton Village-Renewal-Current Expenses
3 mills-5 years
21 FOR
14 AGAINST
Sparta Village-Renewal-Current Expenses
3.4 mills-5 years
15 FOR
10 AGAINST
Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-on/off premise sales
254 YES
131 NO
Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-Sunday sales
246 YES
141 NO
Cardington Township-Renewal-2.6 mills-
5 years, cemeteries
330 FOR
132 AGAINST
First Consolidated Fire District-
Replacement & Increase-Fire Protection-2 mills-continuous
78 AGAINST
38 FOR
Franklin Township-Renewal-2.5 mills-3 years-
Roads & bridges
243 FOR
77 AGAINST
Harmony Township-Renewal-Fire Protection
1 mill-5 years
315 FOR
141 AGAINST
Lincoln Township-Renewal-0.7 mill-5 years-
Cemeteries
202 FOR
123 AGAINST
N. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years-
Fire protection
300 FOR
124 AGAINST
Perry Township-Replacement-Roads
2 mills-5 years
139 FOR
112 AGAINST
Perry-Congress Fire District-Renewal
Fire Protection-1 mill-3 years
591 FOR
276 AGAINST
S. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-3.25 mills-5 years
Fire protection
285 FOR
116 AGAINST
Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years
Roads & bridges
209 FOR
63 AGAINST
Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-3 years
Fire protection
210 FOR
62 AGAINST
Fredericktown Recreational District-Renewal-Parks & Recreational Purposes-1.5 mills-3 years
Tri-Rivers Vocational-Renewal-Current Expenses
1.3 mills-continuous
2,640 FOR
2,127 AGAINST
Source: Morrow County Board of Elections. Final, unofficial results.