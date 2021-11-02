Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY NOV. 2 ELECTION BALLOT

Local Offices (Mayor, Council, Trustee, Fiscal Officer, Educational Service Center Board Member, Board of Education Member, etc.)

Name of Candidate Office/District/Term

Cardington Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Nancy Edwards 95

Dianna Haycook 150

James C. Morris 133

John Nippert 110

Chesterville Village

Mayor-unexpired term

Ending 12/31/2023

Vote for 1

Paula L. Bowman 25

Chesterville Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Beverly A. Moser 23

Pamela J. Porter 26

Edison Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Pete M. Russell 39

Mary Swartwood 49

Fulton Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

No Candidates Filed

Marengo Village

Mayor-unexpired term

Ending 12/31/2023

Vote for 1

Austin Whited 23

Marengo Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Earl Warren Bennett 22

Gary B. Collins 13

Ronda S. Siegfried 22

Mt. Gilead Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Timothy Clapper 303

Aron Fraizer 285

Kay Hines 322

Emily P. Shaffer 333

Sparta Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

No Candidates Filed

Bennington Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Enoch L. Adkins, Sr. 402

Stephen Serio 331

Randy Steck 428

Canaan Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Matthew Carwell 123

Tyler Levering 126

Edward Sayers 119

Cardington Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Daniel L. Green 276

Michael Patterson 202

Brandon J. Strain 193

Chester Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Anthony J. Shaffer 256

Larry N. Squires 231

Congress Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Glade D. Bachelder 382

Tim Hack 392

Franklin Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Matthew S. Devadan 61

Steve Kidwell 164

Daniel May 184

Tanya M. Nell 28

Ron Ragor 77

Gilead Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Clyde M. Columber 605

David Lewis 737

Harmony Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Matthew Baer 272

Larry Coleman 301

Lincoln Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Robert Brandum 186

Charles A. Jones 140

Terry A. Pearl 190

N. Bloomfield Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Warren Davis 142

Daniel L. Meadows 347

Cory Miley 264

Perry Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Jacob Meadows 176

Raymond Meadows 212

Peru Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Ken Blankenship 198

Frank V. Darst 185

Mathew Fisher 161

S. Bloomfield Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Robby Lloyd 286

Bradley W. Young 44 (write-in candidate)

Troy Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

David A. Baker 118

Timothy Raney 134

Washington Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

David E. Burt 176

Robert Kochman 173

Westfield Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Brandi Bartlett-Helyer 78

Terry Dickson 112

Elwain C. Dreyer 125

Judy L. Miley 67

Mitchell Posey 68

Randy Shears 80

Jim Wornstaff 57

Buckeye Valley Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Tom Ailabouni 111

Donald Dicke 148

Tammy Lilly 123

Justin A. Osborn 65

Jamie Ottery 62

April Scowden 134

Randy Turner 60

Jeni L. Reely 47 (write-in candidate)

Cardington Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 2

Patricia A. Clark 720

Fredericktown Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Nathan Bellman

James Blanchard

Jennifer Bostic

Donald Falk

Stan Miller

Paul Napier

Charles P. Streby

Galion City School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 2

Michael E. Mateer

Melisa J. Miller

Galion City School-Member of

Education Board-Unexpired term Ending 12/31/2023, Vote for One

No Valid Petition Filed

Highland Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Kathy Belcher 1,027

Jennifer Brooks 581

Burgess Castle 788

Jessica Clark 1,201

Phillip M. Ross 337

Eric Thacker 781

Lexington Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Danielle Bussell 71

Martin J. Gottschling 73

Dave Roberts 89

Robert H. Whitney 82

Mt. Gilead Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Matthew Griffith 990

Vanessa Gingerich 719

Michael Sayers 931

Northmor Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Carolyn S. Beal 805

Louie R. Cortez 761

Kathy Miller 849

Carlyle Smith 797

River Valley Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Benjamin Albright 36

Cheryl Beineke 53

Bob Stump 66

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Morrow

County District-Member of Governing Board

Full term, Vote for 1

Glenna R. Plotts 2,670

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Richland

County District-Member of Governing board

Full term, Vote for 3

William G. McFarland 71

Richard Prater 59

Kyle Swigart 1 (Write-In)

Knox County Educational Service Center

Member of governing Board-

Unexpired term ending

12/31/2023, Vote for 2

Vicki Bechtel

Kenneth Ray Boeshart

Donald R. Rogers

Knox County Educational Service Center-

Member of governing Board-Full term,

Vote for 3

Richard J. McLarnan

Laurie Gallwitz

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio-

Member of Governing Board-Delaware/Union

Sub District-Full term, Vote for 1

Susan Kish-Hetterscheidt

North Central Ohio Educational Service Center-District 5

Member of Governing Board

Unexpired term ending 12/31/2023

Vote for 1

Mickey M. Landon (write-in candidate)

LOCAL QUESTIONS, ISSUES

Morrow County Seniors on Center-Renewal

0.5 mill-5 years-services or facilities

4,501 FOR

2,312 AGAINST

Morrow County Roads & Bridges-Renewal

2 mills-5 years

4,507 FOR

2,312 AGAINST

Morrow County Hospital-Renewal-general fund

2.5 mills-5 years

3,526 FOR

3,282 AGAINST

Morrow County MRDD-Replacement &

Increase-operation of programs & services

4.5 mills-continuous

4,148 AGAINST

2,654 FOR

Delaware/Morrow Mental Health &

Recovery Services Board-Renewal &

Increase-current expenses-1.5 mills-5 years

4,148 AGAINST

2,654 FOR

Chesterville Village-Renewal-current expenses

3 mills-5 years

20 FOR

13 AGAINST

Edison Village-Renewal-Fire Protection

2.5 mills-5 years

46 FOR

15 AGAINST

Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins

On/off preside sales

42 YES

18 NO

Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins

Sunday Sales 11 a.m. until midnight

41 YES

20 NO

Fulton Village-Renewal-Sewer facilities

4 mills-5 years

27 FOR

8 AGAINST

Fulton Village-Renewal-Construction & streets

3.5 mills-5 years

24 FOR

11 AGAINST

Fulton Village-Renewal-Current Expenses

3 mills-5 years

21 FOR

14 AGAINST

Sparta Village-Renewal-Current Expenses

3.4 mills-5 years

15 FOR

10 AGAINST

Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-on/off premise sales

254 YES

131 NO

Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-Sunday sales

246 YES

141 NO

Cardington Township-Renewal-2.6 mills-

5 years, cemeteries

330 FOR

132 AGAINST

First Consolidated Fire District-

Replacement & Increase-Fire Protection-2 mills-continuous

78 AGAINST

38 FOR

Franklin Township-Renewal-2.5 mills-3 years-

Roads & bridges

243 FOR

77 AGAINST

Harmony Township-Renewal-Fire Protection

1 mill-5 years

315 FOR

141 AGAINST

Lincoln Township-Renewal-0.7 mill-5 years-

Cemeteries

202 FOR

123 AGAINST

N. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years-

Fire protection

300 FOR

124 AGAINST

Perry Township-Replacement-Roads

2 mills-5 years

139 FOR

112 AGAINST

Perry-Congress Fire District-Renewal

Fire Protection-1 mill-3 years

591 FOR

276 AGAINST

S. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-3.25 mills-5 years

Fire protection

285 FOR

116 AGAINST

Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years

Roads & bridges

209 FOR

63 AGAINST

Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-3 years

Fire protection

210 FOR

62 AGAINST

Fredericktown Recreational District-Renewal-Parks & Recreational Purposes-1.5 mills-3 years

Tri-Rivers Vocational-Renewal-Current Expenses

1.3 mills-continuous

2,640 FOR

2,127 AGAINST

Source: Morrow County Board of Elections. Final, unofficial results.

