Mount Gilead plans Veterans Day events

MOUNT GILEAD — Veterans Day will be observed at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Beginning at 10:45 a.m. the welcome and invocation will be given by Ric Lyle. Wreaths will be placed at the Victory Shaft by commanders and officers of local veterans organizations and their auxiliaries.

This will be followed by musical selections and the national anthem. A rifle salute and “Taps” will conclude the ceremony at 11 a.m.

Lyle is a retired Chief MSgt., having served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Afghanistan War on Terror.

Placing wreaths will be Steve Montell, Commander; and Marion Busse, Auxiliary President of the V.F.W. Nelson E. Campbell Jr. Post 8054, Mount Gilead; Brandon Alstadt, Commander, and Teresa Bowman, Auxiliary President of the AMVETS Post 87, Mount Gilead.

Music will be provided by the Mount Gilead High School Band under the direction of Ross Runyan.

The Honor Guard and Firing squad consists of post members Tom Graham, Harlan Park, Bill Mills, Frank Moore, Steve Montell, Richard Braddock, Matthew Casler, Erick Shaffer, Gary Dilsaver, Mike McKinney, Jerry Jagger, Sam Beal, Al Forry, Brenda Harden, Gary Baker, Chad Remy, Don Broadwater, Sam Reeve, David Broadwater, Don Broadwater Jr. and Brandon Alstadt.

Daniel Fricke is coordinator for services and events.

The Mount Gilead Police Department will handle traffic control and the Mount Gilead Public Library will supply the sound system.