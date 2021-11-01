MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Oct. 21-Nov. 1

Machete found

A machete hidden behind the vacuums at the car wash on West Marion Road was found. It was collected and disposed of in the trash.

Items dumped

Goodwill staff reported someone dumped items into their trash receptacles. Items included paint and three jugs of motor oil. The person was advised not to dispose of the items.

Traffic citations

A man was cited for failure to comply, driving under suspension and unlawful plates on Douglas Street.

Assists unit

Assistance was given to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of multiple shots fired on County Road 108. It was determined to be unfounded.

Tools taken

Residents reported tools stolen from their residence on South Delaware Street.

Driver cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension and a red light violation at North Main and West Union streets.

Bike stolen

A blue Huffy mountain bike was reported stolen from a West Marion Road residence.

Handcuffed

A woman had locked herself in handcuffs believing they were a Halloween prop. Attempts to open them with a key failed. The fire department crew used bolt cutters to remove them.

Drugs found

A deputy requested an open air drug sniff on County Roads 24 and 25. K-9 Nike alerted on the front passenger side of the vehicle. A subsequent search yielded a loaded syringe and other dug paraphernalia items.

Warrants served

A woman was arrested on two active felony warrants out of Morrow County. She was cited for several traffic violations. Suspected methamphetamine was located and a grand jury indictment will be requested upon receipt of test results.

Shoes taken

A woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicles on North Main Street and took two pair of shoes valued at $250.

Motorist cited

An injury accident on Orchard Drive resulted in a driver being issued citations for driving under suspension, distracted driving and left of center.

Citations given

A man was cited on North Main and West Elm streets for driving under suspension and having one headlight.

Drug charge

A woman was cited for possession of marijuana in the Lincoln Avenue area near the former HPM facility.