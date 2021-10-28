Tree planted in honor of Marteney

CARDINGTON — For 18 years Cheyenne Marteney planted and nurtured the trees, parks and flower boxes in the village, his touch resulting in colorful beauty.

Sadly, Cheyenne passed away Oct. 13, 2020.

The village has placed a permanent recognition of Cheyenne with the planting of and dedication of its annual Arbor Day tree, a skyline locust. This tree has been planted at Heimlich Park on North Marion Street.

Present for the ceremonies were Cheyenne’s family, including his wife, Lisa, his children and grandchildren. Also present were village officials and employees.

Mayor Susie Peyton conducted the ceremony noting, “for 18 years Cheyenne had a heart for making sure the trees, parks and flower boxes reflected the beauty of Cardington.

“Cheyenne cared for and had a vision for where trees were planted each year.”

Cheyenne was also recognized for serving as the representative for Tree City USA, an award the village has received for the past 38 consecutive years.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Marteney-tree-planting.jpg