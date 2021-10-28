Author to discuss veterans book

Rick Jones, local author, will be presented by the Morrow County Historical Society, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 when he visits the History Center, 17 W. High Street, Mount Gilead.

Jones will be sharing his research and thoughts through his recently published book, “Veterans’ Voices, Central Ohio’s Greatest Generation Speaks.”

His book contain first hand accounts from over 50 servicemen of Morrow County through photos and interviews.

Books will be available for purchase and Rick will sign them, answer questions and share personal stories at that time. On display at the museum is a collection of his artifacts from World War I, World War II and Desert Storm.

Purchase of books will be by cash or check at the time of signing.

Jones will also be available at the History Center on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until the Veterans Day service begins at the Victory Shaft.

Rick Jones with some of the items related to his new book, “Veterans’ Voices, Central Ohio’s Greatest Generation.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Rick-Jones.jpg Rick Jones with some of the items related to his new book, “Veterans’ Voices, Central Ohio’s Greatest Generation.” Courtesy photo