Hospital seeks renewal levy

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital (MCH) has been providing outstanding healthcare services to the community since Feb. 12, 1952. Today, MCH is designated as a 25-bed critical access hospital and is recognized as the community’s primary healthcare facility offering a wide range of services.

The providers and associates of MCH are proud to provide high quality compassionate care to the citizens of Morrow County and surrounding communities, a news release states.

Morrow County Hospital was one of only 35 hospitals in Ohio this past spring that received a 5-star rating from CMS (The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) based on 37 measures of performance in five categories that include mortality, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience and timely/effective care. Only hospitals that have at least 3 measures within 3 measure groups, with at least one of those groups being Mortality or Safety of Care, are eligible for an overall star rating.

The hospital renewal levy on Nov. 2 is a 2.5 mills, 5-year levy with no additional taxes. It continues to be one of the lowest tax levies in the county and helps to support the mission of “improving the health of those we serve.”

“The hospital is incredibly proud of their team and services offered to the community to keep care local for the residents of Morrow County. They currently have 3D mammography services available, state-of-the-art electrocardiogram machines, surgical services, nearly 20 specialty providers, an Urgent Care, Emergency Department, more than 10 Primary Care providers in four locations and a number of outpatient services like Rehab, Physical Therapy, Cardiopulmonary Services, Lab, Imaging and more.”

The levy money will be used to make infrastructure upgrades to the hospital including facility renovations and technology upgrades, that allow the hospital to be a valuable resource to the Morrow County community, officials said.