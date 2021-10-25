MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF

Oct. 18-24
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Burglary, Road 21, S. Bloomfield
Runaway/Unruly, Road 144, Lincoln
Neighbor Trouble, Road 218, Peru
Livestock on Roadway, Road 186, Chester
Vandalism, Road 26, Bennington
Theft, US 42, Gilead
Threats/Harassment, SR 19, Congress
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 15, Bennington
Juveniles, Portland St., Chesterville
Juvenile Complaint, Bucyrus Road, Washington
Domestic Dispute, Bucyrus Road, Washington
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 28, Cardington
Suspicious Vehicle, SR 229, Bennington
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 57, Troy
Prowlers, Road 21, S. Bloomfield
Animal Call, SR 309, Washington
Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin
Noise Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Domestic Dispute, Road 166, Cardington
Suspicious Vehicle, SR 61, Bennington
Vandalism, Road 49, Washington
Suspicious Person, SR 656, Bennington
Suspicious Vehicle, SR 19, N Bloomfield
Vandalism, Mound St., Fulton
Bad Checks, SR 229, S. Bloomfield
Threats/Harassment, Road 23, Lincoln
Assault, Road 25, Harmony
Domestic Dispute, Road 166, Peru
Domestic Dispute, Road 135, Canaan
Run Away/ Unruly, Road 165, Peru
Vandalism, Road 233, Harmony
Animal Call, Road 108, Franklin
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Threats/Harassment, Road 57, Troy
Theft, Williams St., Fulton
Domestic Dispute, Road 198, S Bloomfield
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Livestock on Roadway, Road 109, Franklin
Livestock on Roadway, Road 242, Perry
Vandalism, Road 184, Harmony
Neighbor Trouble, Road 108, Franklin
Trespassing Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Vandalism, Road 169, Lincoln
Theft, Road 172, Chester
Domestic Dispute, SR 19, Congress
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Vandalism, Road 217, Peru
Theft, Road 76, Congress
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin