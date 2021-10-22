Consolidated members donate over $20,000 to organizations

MOUNT GILEAD — Consolidated Cooperative members recently donated $20,300 to two local organizations and families in need through The People Fund, a charitable nonprofit foundation administered by Consolidated.

The grant recipients were:

• Lutheran Social Services; $5,000 for their Thankfull holiday program.

• Friends of Cardington; $5,300 for storage cubes.

• Families in need; $10,000.

“The donations we made this quarter are so special because of the upcoming holidays,” said Amber Moreland, Consolidated’s executive administrator and the co-op’s liaison to The People Fund board.

“Lutheran Social Services’ Thankfull Holiday Program provides a full Thanksgiving meal for needy families, and Friends of Cardington puts on an amazing Christmas event.”

The People Fund provides cash resources to help individuals or organizations can’t find or don’t qualify for help through other community and charitable agencies. Donations are made to the foundation by members who round up their electric bill to the nearest whole dollar, with the change going directly to The People Fund.

“We’re so grateful to our members for making such a huge impact right here in our own communities,” Moreland said. “It’s a program that is truly driven by neighbors helping neighbors.”

The People Fund is administered by Consolidated Cooperative but has its own board of directors, which reviews and approves grant requests once a quarter. To learn more about the People Fund’s grant guidelines and to download an application for funding, please visit consolidated.coop and search for “People Fund.”