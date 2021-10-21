Another plea in hazing death of BGSU student

BOWLING GREEN — Another plea has been entered in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Two men indicted in the March hazing death of sophomore Stone Foltz were in Wood County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Aaron Lehane changed his plea and Jacob Krinn appeared on a bond hearing.

Lehane, 21, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. He will be sentenced in February.

The charge against Lehane had previously been for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Lehane also pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and one count failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The state would dismiss the six additional counts of failure to comply at sentencing, said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.

The proceedings were held in the courtroom of Judge Joel Kuhlman.

Kuhlman said he could impose a sentence of 180 days for the obstructing justice and failure to comply charges, 90 days for the obstructing official business charge, and 30 days for each hazing charge

Since there are multiple charges, the sentences could be consecutive; there is no mandatory jail time, he said.

Dobson said that on March 4, Lehane and members of Phi Kappa Alpha held a hazing event for new members that included them imbibing an excessive amount of alcohol.

Lehane was not a member of the fraternity but was a member of the household, Dobson said.

Foltz, who was 20 at the time, was among the members hazed.

He is a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School. Foltz’s parents, Cory and Shari, were at Thursday’s proceedings.

Lehane took steps to prevent law enforcement from conducting their investigation into the event, Dobson said.

Sentencing was set for Feb. 10.

Krinn, who was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for violating his own recognizance bond, was brought from the jail to the courtroom.

The adult probation department had reported that Krinn had violated conditions of the electronic monitoring program by drinking alcohol and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

Krinn, 20, again living in Bowling Green, is among eight men indicted in the March hazing death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz.

Krinn is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter — one a first-degree felony and one a third-degree felony — felonious assault, reckless homicide, obstructing official business, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws in the March 7 death of Foltz.

He pleaded not guilty on May 19, at which time a stipulation of his own recognizance bond was he wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device under supervision of the adult probation department. He is not allowed to drink alcohol, as a bond condition

Lehane is the second of the eight men charged in Foltz’s death to enter a guilty plea.

Jacob Krinn appears in court Thursday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Krinn_1649_CMYK.jpg Jacob Krinn appears in court Thursday. J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune Lehane. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_Print_Lehane_1722_CMYK.jpg Lehane. J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune