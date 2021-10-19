County roads update given virtually on Thursday

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison to Provide Update on County Road Improvements on Thursday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m.
For anyone missing the two previous road meeting updates held in person at the Community Service Building on September 29 and October 13, an opportunity to learn about progress on updating county roads will be available on Thursday, October 21, at 6:30 p.m., by WebEx virtual meeting at the below .
Start meeting
More ways to join:
Join from the meeting link
https://morrowcounty.webex.com/morrowcounty/j.php?MTID=m1d54ef9f6b61499a668d19ebd03b6621
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 2631 521 4666
Meeting password: QTjQs8nxm98
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-415-655-0001,,26315214666## US Toll
Join by phone
+1-415-655-0001 US Toll
Global call-in numbers