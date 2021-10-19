National Disability Employment Awareness Month recognized

MOUNT GILEAD — Village council took a few minutes before its Oct. 18 session to recognize those employees with disabilities who work within the community.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Mayor Jamie Brucker read a proclamation.

“Ohio and Morrow County is encouraged to participate. The theme for this year’s NDEAM is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,” which reflects the importance of ensuring that people with developmental disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate others about disability employment issues, and to celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. Employers of all sizes and in all industries are encouraged to participate in NDEAM.

“Morrow County employers who currently (or have in the recent past) employed individuals with developmental disabilities include: Lutheran Memorial Camp, Kroger, Consolidated Cooperative, Lubrication Specialties, Inc., The End Zone, 8 Sisters, The Legacy, Humane Society of Morrow County.”

Brucker noted this is the 76th anniversary of legislation recognizing the contributions of all workers, regardless of their disability. He encouraged others to hire people with disabilities and said the village possibly could use some help with beautification projects around Mount Gilead.

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week. In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities.

In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Workplaces welcoming of the talents of all people, including people with disabilities, are a critical part of our efforts to build an inclusive community and strong economy,” Brucker said.

Several residents attended the meeting and were recognized including Jason Pryor, Glenn LaVan and John Higgins.

Jason Pryor, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Glenn LaVan, John Higgins at the Mount Gilead village council meeting Monday, Oct. 18.