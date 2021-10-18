Mount Gilead’s square beautification in the works

MOUNT GILEAD — Maggie Clark wants the fountain square area to look even better than it does.

“I love the square. I want it to look neat and the flower beds need work,” she told village council Monday night. “I really really hope you will help the one tree that needs removed.”

Clark proposed — and council voted 5-0 to allow it — placing of a small piece of antique farming equipment in the flower bed near the Morrow County Historical Society building.

It is village-owned property on the square.

“Thank you,” Clark said after her presentation and council’s discussion.

Mayor Jamie Brucker and council pledged to work with Clark and any other individuals or groups wanting to help beautify village property.

“We will work to make it nicer, and we appreciate your work already on it,” Brucker said.

Clark is a member of the historical society and she did a great deal of work this year to beautify the Morrow County Fairgrounds with flower planting.

In other business:

• Bases for the traffic signal battery backups have been poured. Contractor is waiting on components which are not in stock and delayed.

The push-button pedestrian walk indicator switches at the McDonald’s son will be replaced. The village has a contractor putting the sidewalks and approaches in, according to village administrator Derek Allen.

• The village portion of the dog park has been completed. The fence will be installed and then staff will concrete the entrance. Work should be done by the end of the month.

A dedication is planned with the family of the late veterinarian Dr. Harry Riggs planning to attend.

• Astro Pools has begun working on the pool’s gutter system replacement.

• Survey work on the tennis/pickleball courts and basketball court took place last week.

• Leaf collection for village residents will begin soon.

• The multi-county Solid Waste District has a company at the compost facility grinding up limbs and brush.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey said calls for service are up over last year. On Oct. 15 he and Officer Belcher assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol and FBI agents in arresting a fugitive from Colorado wanted for a sex offense involving a minor. He was located in the village and taken into custody without incident.

• Five Explorer Post members have been sworn in, Lakey said. They are Cadets Breanna Lott, Caden Mosher, Seamus Walsh, Damian Meyer and Katie Statler.

Maggie Clark spoke to Mount Gilead village council Oct. 18 about ways to improve the flower beds along the fountain square. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_245443957_10216839869664166_5927061414861190009_n.jpg Maggie Clark spoke to Mount Gilead village council Oct. 18 about ways to improve the flower beds along the fountain square. Sentinel photo