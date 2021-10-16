Chamber honors business, community members

Theme was Denim and Diamonds on Oct. 14.

CHAMBER MEMBER OF THE YEAR

Presented to a chamber member who has made a unique contribution to the community; or has developed of a single project or activity that has enhanced the quality of life in the community; their contribution exceeds normal volunteer expectations.

LeAnne Gompf 2021 Chamber Member of the Year 2021

LeAnne Gompf has a passion for her community like no other. She has led the Chamber Board through some rough times; thru Covid, with no Director for a short period of time, new Chamber business software, and has maintained successful lines of communication with the Chamber and it’s members.

All this while maintaining so many things in her personal life and her other jobs from photography, selling real estate, the family business at the funeral home, and countless other things.

QUALITY OF LIFE AWARD

While non-profit organizations maintain an internal business model, their missions are different from the for-profit sector. This award recognizes the special nature of our social service cultural and other charitable efforts. The award will be presented to a non-profit chamber member organization whose work has enriched the lives of Morrow County residents.

Heartland Conference Center – 2021 Recipient

During 2020 (June and July) and 2021 (May) Heartland ran Food Distribution events that were able to bless hundreds of Morrow County Families. These events were part of the Farmers to Families Program that was fulfilling a critical need during the peak of the pandemic. Heartland signed up to be a distribution site so that we could bless the community through these food boxes. We also donated a large portion of the PPE we had on hand to the Morrow County EMS.

United Way of Morrow County – 2021 Recipient

United Way of Morrow County, has worked tirelessly to raise funds for organizations that are supported by the United Way. Every single one of those fundraisers has been well organized, fun for all involved and extremely successful. This is not only enriching for those who county on United Way funds, but they are also fun for folks in the community.

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Presented to a Morrow County Chamber member business, which has been in operation for at least five years and has fewer than 50 full time equivalent employees; demonstrates an exceptional contribution to the community and/or its industry; and has a reputation for integrity and fair business practice.

Groovy Plants Ranch – 2021 Recipient

Groovy Plants exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurialism. They identified opportunities, took risks, created value by initiating changes and developing innovative solutions to retail sales during the pandemic. The effort resulted in exponential growth for their online sales and created a unique format for their business to thrive.

When many small business owners shut their doors during the past 18 months, Groovy Plants found ways to be successful by changing their business model to meet the needs of the consumer during the national crisis.

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Presented to a Morrow County Chamber member business, which has been in operation for at least five years and have 50 or more full time equivalent employees; demonstrates an exceptional contribution to the community and/or its industry; and has a reputation for integrity and fair business practice.

Morrow County Hospital – 2021 Recipient

Michael Patterson and Conni McChesney – Representing Hospital

Morrow County Hospital has played a vital role in the health of our community during the pandemic this year. Its role was front and center during the last 12 months by providing public health expertise and supporting many agencies within and around the community.

Throughout the pandemic Morrow County Hospital has never wavered in its commitment to the members of our community by way of financial sponsorships and community outreach to help other agencies and organizations. Its financial support in the community topped approximately $37,000 this year, which shows the vitality of the hospital to the community.

Sponsors were: Consolidated Cooperative, Yutaka Technologies, Gompf Funeral Service, Four Seasons Barn.

Silent and live auction were held.

