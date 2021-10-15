Morrow County Hospital provides state-of-the-art equipment for mammography services

MOUNT GILEAD — An estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. this year. Morrow County Hospital wants to help reduce the number of breast cancer cases by offering early diagnostic screenings with our newest 3-D Digital Mammography imaging services.

The Genius 3D Mammography imaging technology provides better, earlier breast cancer detection for patients. Between 20-65 percent more invasive breast cancers can be detected over the 2D mammography exam, which can be more beneficial for women with dense breast tissue. The 3D Genius exam is the only mammogram that is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts.

Regular breast cancer screenings are critical. Call Morrow County Hospital today at 419-949-3090 to schedule annual screenings during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and receive a free pink awareness water bottle or tote.

Here are guidelines by age on frequency of mammograms from The American Cancer Society:

• Every year (if a woman chooses to do so) ages 40-44.

• Every year ages 45-54.

• Every 2 years (or every year if a woman chooses to do so) starting at age 55, for as long as a woman is in good health.