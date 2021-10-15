Meetings, events

• From Citizen to Patriot free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum will focus on the upcoming Nov. 2 General Election and feature candidate reviews. For more info, please contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679.

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Oct. 23 in the meeting room at the Mount Gilead Public Library Annex. The program titled DNA Testing for Beginners will be presented by Kelli Bergheimer. Kelli is a writer, teacher, editor and national genealogical speaker. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and open to the public. Social distancing will be observed; masks at your discretion.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

