Cardington sees fewer COVID absences

CARDINGTON — Superintendent Brian Petrie, speaking to members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education during its recent meeting, gave an update on COVID noting the downward trend in absences.

“We went to masking Sept. 27 in the high school/middle school and are currently running at a ten percent level with the middle school absences down to five percent,” he said.

“Kids are still learning while wearing masks, but they get frequent breaks.”

He offered statistics reflecting the downward trend in cases and plans to check the figures again Oct. 19.

“Part of it will be dictated by the health department as long as we are masked,” he said and congratulated the staff and others for their cooperation.

In other business:

• The board approved an anonymous donation of $500 to the Cardington-Lincoln cross country team.

• Carl Hardwick, maintenance superintendent, reported all projects have been completed.

• Board members had a lengthy discussion on preliminary assessment and report card information and preliminary district goal statements for FY 22.

• A report on the calendar hearing for years 2022-23 and 2023-24 was approved, said Petrie. Input on future calendars will be taken between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.

• Petrie noted that with recent approval, “We will be able to employ non-degree people to sub for us once the bill is signed.”

• Approved was tutoring by Dionne Lawson, Diane Tucker and Ginger Holloway, all effective Sept. 7.

• Todd Joliff was approved as a tutor for itinerant students retro to Sept. 7 .

• Approved stipends for Career Course Training was approved for Ann Marie Thomas, Beau Wolford and Angela Adams, Middle School CTE Validation and a personal service contract was approved for Terry Highfill with OTA services.

• The resignation of Lisa McCoy, Middle School Intervention Specialist was effective September 16, 2021 and the board approved certified Substitute Lisa McCoy as Middle School Intervention Specialist effective Sept. 16.

• Approved was the contract with Nicole Hiett, aide, four hours, a day effective Oct. 4.

• The board approved overnight trips by the following organizations: Baseball, Ryan Goetzman, advisor; softball, Tod Brininger, both to Cocoa Beach, Florida, and FFA, Erin Wollett, advisor; to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.. The first two trips will be made March 21-April 2, 2022 and the latter on Oct. 27.

• Board member Quinn Maceyko reported he has nominated local resident Evelyn Long to the Ohio School Boards Association Media Honor Roll.