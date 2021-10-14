Voters to decide on six county issues Nov. 2

MOUNT GILEAD — Four of the Morrow County issues to be decided by voters Nov. 2 are renewal issues, while two agencies are asking voters to approve an increase.

Many villages and township issues are also on the ballot, along with candidates for school board, village council and township trustees.

Countywide issues

• Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Whetstone Industries.

The Morrow Board of DD is asking voters to approve an increase of 1.5 mills to their 3 mill levy, bringing the total millage to 4.5 mills. This will restore a part of the millage lost 20 years ago.

The 4.5 mills compares to similar size counties in Ohio who have an average millage of 4.8- 6 mills. The DD Board states that insufficient local funding means more people must wait, often for years without needed supports.

Morrow County needs these funds to sustain and expand community and residential services and supports, maintain locally funded Early Intervention therapies and services for children, Provide locally funded transition supports for students and young adults ages 14-22, provide locally funded support of school-age children and families, especially those with complex needs.

• Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is seeking voter approval for the renewal of their present 1 mill with the addition of .5 mills for a total of 1.5 mills. The funding will ensure ongoing availability of mental health and substance use and prevention services.

Services include crisis care programs, prevention and specialized programs for providers, first responders and healthcare workers. The Delaware-Morrow MHRC Board states that 94 percent of the board’s expenses went to direct services and supports for residents.

Funds from the levy make up about 80 percent of the Delaware-Morrow MHRC revenue for the year.

• Seniors 0.5 mills renewal levy for 5 years makes up 72 percent of the Seniors on Center budget every year.

In 2020 Seniors on Center delivered and served 26,000 meals for seniors in Morrow County. The Seniors six vehicles include three hot food trucks as well as transporting seniors to doctors’ appointments and other transportation needs.

The Seniors staff worked creatively during the pandemic and the center opened again in August for Monday music night, and other social events. Home delivered hot meals are available to shut-ins and Grab and Go meals are available to seniors for pick-up.

• Morrow County Roads and Bridges Renewal of 2 mill levy for 5 years.

Of the county’s 300 miles of county roads, Engineer Bart Dennison said the county has completed pavement on 185 miles over the past 5 years. Dennison said that with the renewal of the levy the remaining roads can be finished and some stone and gravel county roads can be eliminated.

This has been an investment for the county’s infrastructure in roads and bridges. Dennison said he doesn’t want to see the county go backward after the accomplishments that were made so far. The improvements need to be maintained as the additional road work is completed.

• Morrow County Hospital Renewal levy.

The hospital renewal levy is a 2.5 mills/5 year levy with no additional taxes. The hospital states their levy helps to support the mission of “improving the health of those we serve.”

The levy money will be used to maintain a modern hospital, state-of-the-art equipment, leading –edge technology and a highly-skilled staff to care for those in our community.

Morrow County Hospital has been providing healthcare services to the community since February 12, 1952. Today, MCH is designated as a 25-bed critical access hospital and is recognized as the community’s primary healthcare facility offering a wide range of services. The providers and associates of MCH are proud to provide high quality compassionate care to the citizens of Morrow County and surrounding communities.

• Tri-Rivers Career Center 1.3 mill levy.

Tri-Rivers Treasurer Tammi Cowell said the passage of this renewal levy is essential to the continued operations of the Career Center as well as providing necessary funds for general maintenance and necessary upgrades.

Along with providing skills training for high school students, Tri-Rivers also provides training for adults, including training Paramedics, Practical nurses, Registered Nurses Industrial maintenance techs and Robotics techs.

• Sample ballot available online; early voting at BOE.

While early voting has been going on at the Morrow County Board of Elections Office since Oct. 5, voters can also see a sample ballot of their own precinct before voting.

The Board of Elections website is: boe.morrowcountyohio.gov. Go to the Voter Tools then click on Am I registered? Fill in name and date of birth for a sample ballot.

Morrow County Board of Elections is at 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead. Phone: 419-946-4026.

