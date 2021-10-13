MORROW COUNTY NOV. 2 ELECTION BALLOT

Local Offices (Mayor, Council, Trustee, Fiscal Officer, Educational Service Center Board Member, Board of Education Member, etc.)
Name of Candidate Office/District/Term
Cardington Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Nancy Edwards
Dianna Haycook
James C. Morris
John Nippert
Chesterville Village
Mayor-unexpired term
Ending 12/31/2023
Vote for 1
Paula L. Bowman
Chesterville Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Beverly A. Moser
Pamela J. Porter
Edison Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Pete M. Russell
Mary Swartwood
Fulton Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
No Candidates Filed
Marengo Village
Mayor-unexpired term
Ending 12/31/2023
Vote for 1
Austin Whited
Marengo Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Earl Warren Bennett
Gary B. Collins
Ronda S. Siegfried
Mt. Gilead Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
Timothy Clapper
Aron Fraizer
Kay Hines
Emily P. Shaffer
Sparta Village
Council-full term
Vote for 4
No Candidates Filed
Bennington Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Enoch L. Adkins, Sr.
Stephen Serio
Randy Steck
Canaan Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Matthew Carwell
Tyler Levering
Edward Sayers
Cardington Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Daniel L. Green
Michael Patterson
Brandon J. Strain
Chester Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Anthony J. Shaffer
Larry N. Squires
Congress Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Glade D. Bachelder
Tim Hack
Franklin Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Matthew S. Devadan
Steve Kidwell
Daniel May
Tanya M. Nell
Ron Ragor
Gilead Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Clyde M. Columber
David Lewis
Harmony Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Matthew Baer
Larry Coleman
Lincoln Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Robert Brandum
Charles A. Jones
Terry A. Pearl
N. Bloomfield Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Warren Davis
Daniel L. Meadows
Cory Miley
Perry Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Jacob Meadows
Raymond Meadows
Peru Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Ken Blankenship
Frank V. Darst
Mathew Fisher
S. Bloomfield Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Robby Lloyd
Bradley W. Young- (write-in candidate)
Troy Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
David A. Baker
Timothy Raney
Washington Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
David E. Burt
Robert Kochman
Westfield Township
Trustee-full term
Vote for 2
Brandi Bartlett-Helyer
Terry Dickson
Elwain C. Dreyer
Judy L. Miley
Mitchell Posey
Randy Shears
Jim Wornstaff
Buckeye Valley Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Tom Ailabouni
Donald Dicke
Tammy Lilly
Justin A. Osborn
Jamie Ottery
April Scowden
Randy Turner
Jeni L. Reely (write-in candidate)
Cardington Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 2
Patricia A. Clark
Fredericktown Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Nathan Bellman
James Blanchard
Jennifer Bostic
Donald Falk
Stan Miller
Paul Napier
Charles P. Streby
Galion City School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 2
Michael E. Mateer
Melisa J. Miller
Galion City School-Member of
Education Board-Unexpired term Ending 12/31/2023, Vote for One
No Valid Petition Filed
Highland Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Kathy Belcher
Jennifer Brooks
Burgess Castle
Jessica Clark
Phillip M. Ross
Eric Thacker
Lexington Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Danielle Bussell
Martin J. Gottschling
Dave Roberts
Robert H. Whitney
Mt. Gilead Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Matthew Griffith
Vanessa Gingerich
Michael Sayers
Northmor Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Carolyn S. Beal
Louie R. Cortez
Kathy Miller
Carlyle Smith
River Valley Local School
Member of Education Board
Full-term, Vote for 3
Benjamin Albright
Cheryl Beineke
Bob Stump
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Morrow
County District-Member of Governing Board
Full term, Vote for 1
Glenna R. Plotts
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Richland
County District-Member of Governing board
Full term, Vote for 3
William G. McFarland
Richard Prater
Kyle Swigart-Write-In
Knox County Educational Service Center
Member of governing Board-
Unexpired term ending
12/31/2023, Vote for 2
Vicki Bechtel
Kenneth Ray Boeshart
Donald R. Rogers
Knox County Educational Service Center-
Member of governing Board-Full term,
Vote for 3
Richard J. McLarnan
Laurie Gallwitz
Educational Service Center of Central Ohio-
Member of Governing Board-Delaware/Union
Sub District-Full term, Vote for 1
Susan Kish-Hetterscheidt
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center-District 5
Member of Governing Board
Unexpired term ending 12/31/2023
Vote for 1
Mickey M. Landon (write-in candidate)
LOCAL QUESTIONS, ISSUES
Morrow County Seniors on Center-Renewal
0.5 mill-5 years-services or facilities
Morrow County Roads & Bridges-Renewal
2 mills-5 years
Morrow County Hospital-Renewal-general fund
2.5 mills-5 years
Morrow County MRDD-Replacement &
Increase-operation of programs & services
4.5 mills-continuous
Delaware/Morrow Mental Health &
Recovery Services Board-Renewal &
Increase-current expenses-1.5 mills-5 years
Chesterville Village-Renewal-current expenses
3 mills-5 years
Edison Village-Renewal-Fire Protection
2.5 mills-5 years
Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins
On/off preside sales
Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins
Sunday Sales 11 a.m. until midnight
Fulton Village-Renewal-Sewer facilities
4 mills-5 years
Fulton Village-Renewal-Construction & streets
3.5 mills-5 years
Fulton Village-Renewal-Current Expenses
3 mills-5 years
Sparta Village-Renewal-Current Expenses
3.4 mills-5 years
Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-on/off premise sales
Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-Sunday sales
Cardington Township-Renewal-2.6 mills-
5 years, cemeteries
First Consolidated Fire District-
Replacement & Increase-Fire Protection-2 mills-continuous
Franklin Township-Renewal-2.5 mills-3 years-
Roads & bridges
Harmony Township-Renewal-Fire Protection
1 mill-5 years
Lincoln Township-Renewal-0.7 mill-5 years-
Cemeteries
N. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years-
Fire protection
Perry Township-Replacement-Roads
2 mills-5 years
Perry-Congress Fire District-Renewal
Fire Protection-1 mill-3 years
S. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-3.25 mills-5 years
Fire protection
Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years
Roads & bridges
Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-3 years
Fire protection
Fredericktown Recreational District-Renewal-Parks & Recreational Purposes-1.5 mills-3 years
Tri-Rivers Vocational-Renewal-Current Expenses
1.3 mills-continuous
Source: Morrow County Board of Elections.