MORROW COUNTY NOV. 2 ELECTION BALLOT

Local Offices (Mayor, Council, Trustee, Fiscal Officer, Educational Service Center Board Member, Board of Education Member, etc.)

Name of Candidate Office/District/Term

Cardington Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Nancy Edwards

Dianna Haycook

James C. Morris

John Nippert

Chesterville Village

Mayor-unexpired term

Ending 12/31/2023

Vote for 1

Paula L. Bowman

Chesterville Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Beverly A. Moser

Pamela J. Porter

Edison Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Pete M. Russell

Mary Swartwood

Fulton Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

No Candidates Filed

Marengo Village

Mayor-unexpired term

Ending 12/31/2023

Vote for 1

Austin Whited

Marengo Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Earl Warren Bennett

Gary B. Collins

Ronda S. Siegfried

Mt. Gilead Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

Timothy Clapper

Aron Fraizer

Kay Hines

Emily P. Shaffer

Sparta Village

Council-full term

Vote for 4

No Candidates Filed

Bennington Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Enoch L. Adkins, Sr.

Stephen Serio

Randy Steck

Canaan Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Matthew Carwell

Tyler Levering

Edward Sayers

Cardington Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Daniel L. Green

Michael Patterson

Brandon J. Strain

Chester Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Anthony J. Shaffer

Larry N. Squires

Congress Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Glade D. Bachelder

Tim Hack

Franklin Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Matthew S. Devadan

Steve Kidwell

Daniel May

Tanya M. Nell

Ron Ragor

Gilead Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Clyde M. Columber

David Lewis

Harmony Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Matthew Baer

Larry Coleman

Lincoln Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Robert Brandum

Charles A. Jones

Terry A. Pearl

N. Bloomfield Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Warren Davis

Daniel L. Meadows

Cory Miley

Perry Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Jacob Meadows

Raymond Meadows

Peru Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Ken Blankenship

Frank V. Darst

Mathew Fisher

S. Bloomfield Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Robby Lloyd

Bradley W. Young- (write-in candidate)

Troy Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

David A. Baker

Timothy Raney

Washington Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

David E. Burt

Robert Kochman

Westfield Township

Trustee-full term

Vote for 2

Brandi Bartlett-Helyer

Terry Dickson

Elwain C. Dreyer

Judy L. Miley

Mitchell Posey

Randy Shears

Jim Wornstaff

Buckeye Valley Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Tom Ailabouni

Donald Dicke

Tammy Lilly

Justin A. Osborn

Jamie Ottery

April Scowden

Randy Turner

Jeni L. Reely (write-in candidate)

Cardington Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 2

Patricia A. Clark

Fredericktown Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Nathan Bellman

James Blanchard

Jennifer Bostic

Donald Falk

Stan Miller

Paul Napier

Charles P. Streby

Galion City School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 2

Michael E. Mateer

Melisa J. Miller

Galion City School-Member of

Education Board-Unexpired term Ending 12/31/2023, Vote for One

No Valid Petition Filed

Highland Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Kathy Belcher

Jennifer Brooks

Burgess Castle

Jessica Clark

Phillip M. Ross

Eric Thacker

Lexington Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Danielle Bussell

Martin J. Gottschling

Dave Roberts

Robert H. Whitney

Mt. Gilead Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Matthew Griffith

Vanessa Gingerich

Michael Sayers

Northmor Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Carolyn S. Beal

Louie R. Cortez

Kathy Miller

Carlyle Smith

River Valley Local School

Member of Education Board

Full-term, Vote for 3

Benjamin Albright

Cheryl Beineke

Bob Stump

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Morrow

County District-Member of Governing Board

Full term, Vote for 1

Glenna R. Plotts

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Richland

County District-Member of Governing board

Full term, Vote for 3

William G. McFarland

Richard Prater

Kyle Swigart-Write-In

Knox County Educational Service Center

Member of governing Board-

Unexpired term ending

12/31/2023, Vote for 2

Vicki Bechtel

Kenneth Ray Boeshart

Donald R. Rogers

Knox County Educational Service Center-

Member of governing Board-Full term,

Vote for 3

Richard J. McLarnan

Laurie Gallwitz

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio-

Member of Governing Board-Delaware/Union

Sub District-Full term, Vote for 1

Susan Kish-Hetterscheidt

North Central Ohio Educational Service Center-District 5

Member of Governing Board

Unexpired term ending 12/31/2023

Vote for 1

Mickey M. Landon (write-in candidate)

LOCAL QUESTIONS, ISSUES

Morrow County Seniors on Center-Renewal

0.5 mill-5 years-services or facilities

Morrow County Roads & Bridges-Renewal

2 mills-5 years

Morrow County Hospital-Renewal-general fund

2.5 mills-5 years

Morrow County MRDD-Replacement &

Increase-operation of programs & services

4.5 mills-continuous

Delaware/Morrow Mental Health &

Recovery Services Board-Renewal &

Increase-current expenses-1.5 mills-5 years

Chesterville Village-Renewal-current expenses

3 mills-5 years

Edison Village-Renewal-Fire Protection

2.5 mills-5 years

Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins

On/off preside sales

Edison Village-Local Option-Monica R. Rollins

Sunday Sales 11 a.m. until midnight

Fulton Village-Renewal-Sewer facilities

4 mills-5 years

Fulton Village-Renewal-Construction & streets

3.5 mills-5 years

Fulton Village-Renewal-Current Expenses

3 mills-5 years

Sparta Village-Renewal-Current Expenses

3.4 mills-5 years

Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-on/off premise sales

Bennington Township-Local Option-Bullseye Pete’s Pub/Grill-Sunday sales

Cardington Township-Renewal-2.6 mills-

5 years, cemeteries

First Consolidated Fire District-

Replacement & Increase-Fire Protection-2 mills-continuous

Franklin Township-Renewal-2.5 mills-3 years-

Roads & bridges

Harmony Township-Renewal-Fire Protection

1 mill-5 years

Lincoln Township-Renewal-0.7 mill-5 years-

Cemeteries

N. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years-

Fire protection

Perry Township-Replacement-Roads

2 mills-5 years

Perry-Congress Fire District-Renewal

Fire Protection-1 mill-3 years

S. Bloomfield Township-Renewal-3.25 mills-5 years

Fire protection

Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-5 years

Roads & bridges

Washington Township-Renewal-1 mill-3 years

Fire protection

Fredericktown Recreational District-Renewal-Parks & Recreational Purposes-1.5 mills-3 years

Tri-Rivers Vocational-Renewal-Current Expenses

1.3 mills-continuous

Source: Morrow County Board of Elections.

