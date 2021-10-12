Work progressing on dog park in Mount Gilead

Village of Mount Gilead work crews have put in several benches and other items for the agility course at the newly built dog park at the former Fort Gilead location. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The open space has begun the transformation into a large breed and small breed dog park with separate play areas. Some of the features in the design and hope to have included: Mounded up areas for king of the hill games; fire hydrants; tires to jump on and through; tubes to crawl in; wooden structures to jump on and cross and a water fountain with access for humans and a bowl feature. Other amenities include benches and a trash bag dispenser and trash receptacles.

