Northmor FFA wins State Ag Soils Contest

After a dominating win at their District 2 contest, the Northmor FFA Ag Soil Judging Team continued their winning ways by winning the State FFA Ag Soil Judging Contest Oct. 9. Jed Adams placed 1st, Lauren Johnson placed 2nd, Kylee Bilancini 4th, and Riley Johnson placed 9th individually. The team will travel to Oklahoma in May to compete at the national contest.

After a dominating win at their District 2 contest, the Northmor FFA Ag Soil Judging Team continued their winning ways by winning the State FFA Ag Soil Judging Contest Oct. 9. Jed Adams placed 1st, Lauren Johnson placed 2nd, Kylee Bilancini 4th, and Riley Johnson placed 9th individually. The team will travel to Oklahoma in May to compete at the national contest. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_IMG-0535.jpgAfter a dominating win at their District 2 contest, the Northmor FFA Ag Soil Judging Team continued their winning ways by winning the State FFA Ag Soil Judging Contest Oct. 9. Jed Adams placed 1st, Lauren Johnson placed 2nd, Kylee Bilancini 4th, and Riley Johnson placed 9th individually. The team will travel to Oklahoma in May to compete at the national contest. Courtesy photo