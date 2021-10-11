MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Oct. 4-10
Minor crash
A motorist backed his car into a property on West High Street. No injuries were reported.
Citation given
A man on West North Street was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the hospital for a health evaluation.
Trailer struck
A truck hit the side of a trailer on South Delaware Street. Driver said it went out of gear while he was inside. No injuries reported.
Driver cited
A man was cited for expired driver’s license and display of plates at West High and North Delaware streets.
3-car accident
A non-injury crash involved three vehicles on West High Street.
Motorist cited
A driver was cited for driving with a driver’s license at North Main and North streets.
Assault
A man was reportedly assaulted on North Main Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.