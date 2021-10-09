Baked goods part of Downtown Days fall finale

MOUNT GILEAD — Connie Gandee came to Downtown Days Saturday morning to sell her homemade baked goods. She, like many people during the pandemic, took something that she enjoyed and poured her heart into it in lieu of boredom.

“If you mowed her grass, came to a yard sale, or even looked in her general direction you could be rewarded with delicious treats from her kitchen.” said her son Josh.

“As a way of staying connected in a time when everyone was sequestered in their homes, my mom would bake something as an activity, mask up, drop it on a doorstep and lightly knock so they knew she was there.”

Connie enjoys baking cookies the most.

“It’s a hobby. My son likes the Italian rainbow cookies. It’s a three-layer sponge cake with raspberry jam and chocolate on top.”

This was her first festival to sell her baked goods.

“They all talked me into it. I just enjoy doing it. I do some cream pies — chocolate, banana, all those. I had an Easy-Bake Oven when I was a kid,” Gandee said.

She also sold sugar and spice pecans and other treats at their table.

This marked the final Downtown Days of 2021 sponsored by the Mount Gilead Merchants Association.

“It’s everything fall today,” said Kate Stuttler. “We have lots of local business owners on the square. Cardington Public Library has a craft with the kiddos painting pumpkins.”

There were a half-dozen Downtown Days events, a new undertaking by the merchants association.

“It was just neat to meet other business owners, some who just started their business,” said Stuttler, co-owner of The Village Gathering Place and a member of the merchants group.

“You can also see how many different variety of businesses there are in Morrow County.”

A family theme brought visitors to downtown one Saturday a month.

“We got to meet all of our local libraries in the county that got to be involved. One of our most well attended events is when the Mount Gilead Fire Department brought out the trucks and splash pad. That was pretty cool too,” Stuttler said.

The merchants are partnering with the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce for the annual Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.

Local businesses will participate with an old-fashioned Christmas theme that will include carolers, music, hot drinks and an appearance by Santa Claus.

