Retired teachers learn about topophilia

President Pat Maxwell welcomed members of the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association to their first meeting in nearly two years when they gathered in the Mount Gilead Public Library Annex on Oct. 4.

The program was presented by Robin Brucker, assisted by Barbra Brewer, as they introduced the group to their hobby of tophophilia, which includes locating the grave-sites of famous or unusual people and photographing unusual tombstones.

Their power-point presentation illustrated tales of their adventures in cemeteries in Morrow County, across Ohio and in several other states.

Activities reported included members’ participation at the county fair and a book project for Hidden Lakes. Officers and committee chairpersons plan to meet Oct. 25 at 11:15 a.m. at Edison UM Church. A Christmas meeting is planned for Dec. 6 with the location to be announced